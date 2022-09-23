 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TeamMates Spotlight

Kloewer.jpg

Mr. Kloewer

Leo Kloewer and Austin Sipe

Mentor Kloewer

Q: What is your profession?

A: Retired teacher

Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor?

A: Three years

Q: How many mentees have you mentored?

A: One

Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?

A: Keeping up with what is happening with the youth today

Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?

A: Talk and watch Austin eat!

Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?

A: What else do I have to do now that I’m retired?

Q: How has TeamMates made a difference to you?

A: It’s something to do every week and I get to stay in touch with the youth. This brings a joy in my life.

Mentee Sipe

Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor?

A: Talking and being able to see him every Wednesday.

Q: How has Teammates made a difference to you?

A: It’s made me happier and made me a lot more sociable

