TeamMates Spotlight

Leo Kloewer and Austin Sipe
Mentor Kloewer
Q: What is your profession?
A: Retired teacher
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor?
A: Three years
Q: How many mentees have you mentored?
A: One
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: Keeping up with what is happening with the youth today
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
People are also reading…
A: Talk and watch Austin eat!
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: What else do I have to do now that I’m retired?
Q: How has TeamMates made a difference to you?
A: It’s something to do every week and I get to stay in touch with the youth. This brings a joy in my life.
Mentee Sipe
Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor?
A: Talking and being able to see him every Wednesday.
Q: How has Teammates made a difference to you?
A: It’s made me happier and made me a lot more sociable