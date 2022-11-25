TeamMates Spotlight

Chad Hammer and Tyler

Questions for mentor, Chad Hammer

Q: What is your profession?

A: Banker at Midwest Bank.

Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor?

A: I have been a TeamMates mentor for almost 20 years. This is my second year with Tyler.

Q: How many mentees have you mentored?

A: Tyler is my fourth mentee. I have mentored for both the York TeamMates and the Centennial TeamMates chapters.

Q: What’s your favorite part about mentoring?

A: I enjoy seeing a young person smile. I like to hear what’s going on in a student’s life and hope that they enjoy our time of conversation while finding some value in our meetings over time.

Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?

A: Tyler and I are both sports nerds! We like talking about various teams and players. After playing armchair quarterback, we usually talk about school activities, classes, etc. a little bit too!

Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?

A: I eat lunch every day so I can usually find one day a week to eat lunch with Tyler!

Q: How has TeamMates made a difference to you?

A: I believe we are called to serve in different ways and TeamMates has been one of the ways for me to try and do that. Throughout the years it has taught me lessons in patience, empathy and listening.

Questions for mentee, Tyler

Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor?

A: Talking about the things that interest us.

Q: How has TeamMates made a difference to you?

A: It’s made me have a connection with people I wouldn’t have known.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please go to teammates.org for more information."