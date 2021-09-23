TeamMates mentors future leaders

Last year, TeamMates mentors and mentees were unable to meet in person due to COVID. They were able to meet through Zoom, but Knight said there were a lot of technical issues. She said learning how to communicate through a screen was difficult for some mentors and their mentees. This year, their main focus is rebuilding what they had lost.

“Our goal for this year was to have 175 mentor and mentee matches. Right now we only have 74 matches. It’s going to take a while to get back to where we were and where we want to be,” said Knight.

Directors and assistant directors of the TeamMates program have regional meetings a couple of times a year to discuss activities and fundraisers TeamMates can do to raise scholarship funds.

Last Tuesday, TeamMates collaborated with Runza Restaurants across Nebraska and Iowa, with 10% of proceeds going to TeamMates. Howe said York’s percentage will go towards paying for background checks for mentors and scholarships for mentees. If a mentee is in a program for over three years, they qualify for the Osborne Opportunity Fund Scholarship.

Knight said, “I want others to know this program is for all students. It’s for anyone who needs a caring adult or role model in their lives. It takes more than the parents to raise kids. It takes a village.”