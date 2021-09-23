TeamMates mentors future leaders

YORK -- Introduced in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne, the TeamMates Mentoring Program is celebrating 30 years of support and encouragement for students in and outside of the classroom. In York Public Schools, the TeamMates program is celebrating 20 years of development.
Assistant Director of Teammates in York, Gayla Knight, said TeamMates’ main goal is to provide a safe, positive environment for students.
“There has been research done on behavior and absenteeism that proves how this program has made a difference in the lives of students,” said Knight.
Any student in 3rd-12th grade who signs up for TeamMates is matched with a mentor who will be there to provide support and guidance to the student. The mentors must go through an application process, background check and training through the district office. Then, the mentors have to be retrained again after three years.
Mentors are expected to be patient, respectful and understanding.
Program Director of TeamMates in York, Steph Howe, said, “They have to be someone who is reliable and they have to have the willingness to give up time.”
Mentors are expected to meet once a week with their mentees for lunch or an activity. Another option for them is to meet 26 days out of a year. Howe said it’s rewarding to see the mentors and mentees work together to form a relationship.
Last year, TeamMates mentors and mentees were unable to meet in person due to COVID. They were able to meet through Zoom, but Knight said there were a lot of technical issues. She said learning how to communicate through a screen was difficult for some mentors and their mentees. This year, their main focus is rebuilding what they had lost.
“Our goal for this year was to have 175 mentor and mentee matches. Right now we only have 74 matches. It’s going to take a while to get back to where we were and where we want to be,” said Knight.
Directors and assistant directors of the TeamMates program have regional meetings a couple of times a year to discuss activities and fundraisers TeamMates can do to raise scholarship funds.
Last Tuesday, TeamMates collaborated with Runza Restaurants across Nebraska and Iowa, with 10% of proceeds going to TeamMates. Howe said York’s percentage will go towards paying for background checks for mentors and scholarships for mentees. If a mentee is in a program for over three years, they qualify for the Osborne Opportunity Fund Scholarship.
Knight said, “I want others to know this program is for all students. It’s for anyone who needs a caring adult or role model in their lives. It takes more than the parents to raise kids. It takes a village.”