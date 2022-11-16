Team Boehr -- Brothers take a 'win' against diabetes

HENDERSON -- It’s been a little over 12 years since Heartland High School graduates, Connor Boehr, 23, and Nolan Boehr, 20, participated in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk to Cure Diabetes. Instead of walking this year, the brothers played collegiate football against one another, proving that diabetes didn’t get the best of them.

At the age of 10, Connor was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in June of 2009. Shortly after, his brother Nolan, age seven, was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. According to JDRF, Type 1 diabetes affects children, adolescents and young adults. A few common symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include extreme thirst, vision changes, sudden weight loss, fruity odor on the breath, heavy breathing, increased appetite, drowsiness or lethargy, stupor or unconsciousness.

Connor said, “I went through a lot of different symptoms. I was a skinny third grader going into the fourth grade and I lost between 10 and 15 pounds, which is a classic sign. I was always tired and felt exhausted, which is pretty abnormal for a kid.”

Connor and Nolan’s mother, Dana, a special education teacher at Aurora Elementary School at the time, was educated on the symptoms of diabetes and was able to identify Connor’s symptoms right away. She knew something was wrong and took Connor to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where he spent four days.

Eight months later, Nolan said he felt similar symptoms. “I was super thirsty all the time and was drinking anything I could get my hands on, so we checked my blood sugar one night and it was really high. They took me in the next morning and I spent three days at Children’s.”

Doctors told them it was unlikely to have siblings diagnosed so closely to one another. According to JDRF, Type 1 diabetes occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels. It then develops when the insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells are mistakenly destroyed by the body’s immune system. Scientists believe that the cause may have genetic and environmental components.

After being diagnosed, the Boehr family was informed on how to manage the disease. Connor and Nolan’s teachers were also trained on what to do. Their blood sugar had to be checked eight times a day. Additionally, they had to keep track of how many carbs they ate at every meal and had to keep track of their symptoms.

When asked how it affected their youthful years, Connor said, “That’s been the hard hitting question I’ve thought about for years. It taught me a lot of responsibility because you have to take care of yourself between eating and adjusting your insulin levels. As a kid, the big questions were, ‘Can I still be able to play sports, can I still be a kid, can I still have fun and do the things I enjoy?’”

Connor’s answer to those questions is “Yes.”

Nolan said, “I was a little first grader when I got diagnosed, so I definitely had to mature faster than most. I was a seven-year-old kid running around, making sure I was feeling okay and making sure my bag of diabetic supplies were close by at all times. It’s definitely something that can change your lifestyle if you don’t take care of yourself.”

Connor and Nolan said everyone has a different diabetic “story.” They were fortunate enough to play sports and do what they love. They were straight A students and excelled in the classroom.

Nolan said having an informed family that helped them fight diabetes was the most important thing.

“I say we’re very lucky to have the parents we have who helped us along the way,” said Nolan. “Now we're college athletes and we’re still doing what we love.”

Connor added, “From a young age, we were pretty independent when it came to taking care of ourselves, but we also had parents who were always on us and making sure we were doing the right things at the right time. They always kept an eye on us and instilled habits in us that we still use. We have regular checkups with our doctors once or twice a year, and sometimes it’s hard to convince our parents not to come along.”

Their father, Greg was always on call on the sidelines at high school football games. Now as Connor and Nolan play football at the collegiate level, trainers are there to help the brothers as Greg cheers them on in the stands.

Their love for football started at a young age. Connor and Nolan have memories of tossing the football around in their backyard, as their sister Allie was the monkey in the middle.

Connor, a senior at Morningside, and Nolan, a sophomore at Midland, have played head to head against one another in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, something they dreamed of in high school.

Nolan said, “It’s cool being on the same field, especially this year was the last year we stood on the same field together. Midland versus Morningside is always a big game that often ends in an upset, but it’s definitely a unique experience that not everyone gets to have. I haven’t played football with him or against him since my freshman year of high school, so it’s cool looking across the sideline, knowing I have at least one person I can talk smack to.”

Connor’s advice for children or adults who are facing diabetes is, “Do what you love to do and make a routine to help your blood levels stay consistent. It shouldn’t change your way of life at all. I eat what I like to eat and work out whenever I want to work out. As a kid, the title of having diabetes can be so daunting that it can make you hesitant or scared. You can do anything you want to as long as you put your mind to it.”