Teaching dedication and safety through trapshooting

Jackie Meier has been helping out with trapshooting for the past ten years. Her husband, Greg, has been a coach for three years.

“We paired up with York Parks and Recreation,” Meier said. “We like to do these camps at least once a year. We couldn’t do it last year because of COVID. Each year, we will take 15 kids. They come out and we will teach them how to shoot.”

This summer, the camp was open to middle school students from around York County. It was held June 16-18 at the York Gun Club. Meier said a few of the kids who attended had never picked up a gun, nor had they shot a gun before.

“Sometimes some of the kids go running over to sign up for 4H, and they are out here shooting the next year,” Meier said. “It’s a good recruiting mechanism, but it also opens doors other than school sports.”

The camp also prepares kids who are planning on entering conference shooting. In order to compete, the participants have to be at least 12 years old. Middle school students are divided into juniors, and high school students are in the senior category.