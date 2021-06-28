Teaching dedication and safety through trapshooting

Jackie Meier has been helping out with trapshooting for the past ten years. Her husband, Greg, has been a coach for three years.
“We paired up with York Parks and Recreation,” Meier said. “We like to do these camps at least once a year. We couldn’t do it last year because of COVID. Each year, we will take 15 kids. They come out and we will teach them how to shoot.”
This summer, the camp was open to middle school students from around York County. It was held June 16-18 at the York Gun Club. Meier said a few of the kids who attended had never picked up a gun, nor had they shot a gun before.
“Sometimes some of the kids go running over to sign up for 4H, and they are out here shooting the next year,” Meier said. “It’s a good recruiting mechanism, but it also opens doors other than school sports.”
The camp also prepares kids who are planning on entering conference shooting. In order to compete, the participants have to be at least 12 years old. Middle school students are divided into juniors, and high school students are in the senior category.
“That is their competition period,” Meier said. “They do six weeks of shooting every Saturday. When they do so many of those shoots, they qualify for the state meet. The junior shooters have around 800-900 kids competing from around the state, and the senior shooters have about 1200-1300 participants.”
Nebraska has several different conference locations where kids can shoot.
Meier said they used to take the kids to the conference shooting in Aurora, but they recently changed to USAS.
“This gives the kids the opportunity to shoot skeet and sporting clays,” Meier said. “They seem to absolutely love the move. They’re biting at the bit to shoot clays.”
Having more variety within trap shooting helps get the kids closer to a scholarship level for college. Hastings, Midland, Wayne State, and Concordia are some of the Nebraska colleges that offer trap teams.
“You can get scholarships for basketball, football, and wrestling,” Meier said. “You can also get scholarships for this. Some people don’t know that.”
The camp had coaches and other professionals help with trapshooting this year.
Raymond Boston is an NRA range safety officer and shot gun instructor. He grew up shooting trap.
Boston said he makes it a goal to teach the kids proper safety. The campers have a list of three rules that they use when shooting.
“The first rule is to always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction,” Boston said. “The second rule is to always keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to use. The third rule is to always keep the gun unloaded until you are ready to shoot, and keep the actions open”
Boston said that they want to teach as many kids as possible about how to stay safe when shooting.
“I think that firearm sports are a very positive sport,” Boston said. “We teach discipline and we teach safety. There are a lot of people out in the world who don’t have that. That is the reason there is a misuse of firearms.”
Boston said they would be willing to teach people who don’t know how to use a gun properly.
“We are more than happy to go through training classes to teach people,” Boston said. “It makes the sport fun, and it makes it good for everybody.”
Boston said he hopes his daughter enjoys the sport enough to continue trap shooting in high school. Boston’s son shot on a team in high school, and now he is on a trap team in college.
“I don’t see my life without trap, Boston said. “I enjoy all aspects of firearms.”
On Wednesday night, the trap club has a shooting league. Boston said they are always looking for people to join.
“This might be the last day of the camp, but it was the first day the kids were able to go out there and shoot a whole box of shells,” Meier said.