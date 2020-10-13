Tax levies finalized for county, cities, towns, political subdivisions

YORK – The tax levies for the county, cities, towns and political subdivisions within the county have been finalized, with an acceptance from the county commissioners sitting as the county’s board of equalization.

The levies are for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The county’s overall levy stayed the same as it was last year – at 22 cents per $100 of valuation. Parts of that total levy also included .025 for debt service.

The City of York’s tax levy also stayed the same as it was last year – at .33. The city does not have a separate levy for debt service, so this is the total levy.

The following levies were set for the following towns within the county:

• Benedict: .44

• Bradshaw: Total of .85. Of that total, .49 is for paying off bonds, with .35 for general operations.

• Gresham: .50

• Henderson: Total of .91. Of that total, .458 is for general operations and .455 is for paying off bonds.

• Lushton: .085

• McCool Junction: Total of .496. Of that total, .178 is for general operations and .317 is for paying off bonds.