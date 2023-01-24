Task force educates community on sex trafficking

YORK -- Two weeks ago, Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, an opportunity to shed a light on the dark realities of the crime. Since 2017, the York County Human Trafficking Task Force has carried out anti-trafficking efforts and has supported human trafficking survivors through their services.

The idea of a task force was formed when Carmen McKenny and Sara Erwin of York attended a meeting in Geneva where two Sisters of the U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking were speaking. Then in January of 2018, St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted Sister Margaret Nacke from Belleville, Kansas, who came to speak in York about human trafficking awareness. The discussion was geared towards educating sixth graders on the dangers of human trafficking, but that day, the Mandeville room was packed with locals wanting to learn more about the heinous crime.

In February 2018, Nebraska State Patrolman Tony Kavan spoke about human trafficking in Nebraska to those who were interested in creating a task force in York. Task force chairperson Donna Bitner said, “The role of this task force is to realize, recognize and respond to human trafficking. I am very proud of our local law enforcement and the organizations involved that have embraced the mission.”

The task force is unique because it is not only made up of volunteers, but it is made of law enforcement officers, representatives of the Four Corners Health Department, members of the Hope Crisis Center, representatives of Nebraska Health Human Services, nurses from York General, educators, church ministers and the York County Deputy District Attorney. The task force holds quarterly meetings where committee members discuss incidents, education at schools, events to build awareness and training.

Every year, the hospitality committee provides training and education to hotels and fast food management using trauma-informed approaches. The committee follows up with the hotels, restaurants and other businesses, in hope that the training will be a part of the orientation process and it will deter sex traffickers from utilizing hotels for illegal activity.

Additionally, they have trained York and Henderson medical staff to detect illegal sex workers and have provided workshops to develop protocol for trauma sensitive interviews. In the past, presentations have been given at York General Hospital and York Medical Clinic.

The task force also educates students on consent and what to look for in online behavior. A couple of years ago, the Set Me Free Project of Omaha came to speak at the York High School during a parent-teacher conference.

While it is important to educate these businesses and organizations, York County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Alex Hildebrand said all members of the community should be educated on what to expect in a real-world situation.

First, a person must understand what sex trafficking is. According to Notrafficking.org, sex trafficking is acting with the intent to cause another person, without that other person’s full and knowing consent, to engage in sexual acts for anything of value. It can be accomplished by force, fraud or coercion, and often involves taking advantage of a victim’s vulnerabilities, such as mental illness, lack of intellectual, cognitive, or judgmental development, poverty, homelessness or immigration conditions.

“Whether people want to believe it or not, it will happen right in front of your face,” said Hildebrand. “The more people know what it looks like, the more people will see it and can put a stop to it.”

There is often a misconception of what sex trafficking looks like. It is not just a sketchy stranger pulling up in the neighborhood with a beat up van, coaxing a kid with a piece of candy. Trafficking is multi-billion dollar industry that occurs in several locations like social media platforms, area hotels and motels, truck stops along interstates and highways, abandoned houses in gang territory and restaurants.”

Hildebrand said, “The full gamut of Snapchat, TikTok, dating apps… you name it, that is how these kids are being groomed.”

York Police Sergeant Ben Rodenborg added, “Human trafficking takes different forms and it’s happening enough that we need to be prepared at all times.”

There are multiple signs to recognize a sex trafficking victim. Some signs include the person not in possession of their own identification or travel documents, the person cannot move around independently or socialize in public places, a person being deprived of food, water, sleep and medical attention, has a much older boyfriend or girlfriend, or cannot speak on their behalf.

It’s important to note these are just signs people can look for, but not every trafficking situation is going to look the same, said Hildebrand.

“If something is wrong, you will feel it and you will see it,” said Hildebrand. “If that is the case, take everything in, access the big picture and call law enforcement. You have to report what the person looked like, where it happened, and when, and we’ll get people on the way. If you can’t report these things, you will miss your opportunity.”

Statistics from the Department of Defense report that $99 billion per year is made from sex trafficking and 4.5 million people worldwide are victims of sexual exploitation.

During the month of January, the task force is joining the Department of Homeland Security in promoting the Blue Campaign to build awareness for human trafficking on social media. Task members Amber Gillespie and Krista Knox encourage community members to take a look at the York County Human Trafficking Task Force Facebook page to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and spread the news.