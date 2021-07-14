Taking the beginning steps to entrepreneurship

YORK - For the past seven years, middle school students across York County further their entrepreneurial skills by creating individual products to sell during the annual sidewalk sale as a part of the EntrepreneurShip (ESI) camp.
Derek Dauel has been working as the logistics coordinator for the camp for all three years. Though he has never owned a business himself, he said he had some indirect experience through Boy Scouts.
“I had to sell popcorn as a part of Boy Scouts. It taught me how to take orders and speak with people. This camp is more explicit of exactly what entrepreneurship looks like.”
For the first six years, ESI was jointly guided by the York Chamber of Commerce and the York County Development Corporation. For a fresh start this year, the camp is under sole direction of the YCDC.
Now, with the partnership of the extension office and York Public Schools, a two-week camp is allowed to teach students about the understanding and responsibility of owning a business.
“Not everyone is meant to work for someone,” Dauel said. “We want to expose those people by showing them what working for yourself is like.”
This year, eight students are enrolled in five total class periods over those two weeks. They have a field trip to Lincoln included as a part of their curriculum.
ESI teachers, Kelly Fike, Brittany Wiley, and Nebraska Extension Educator, Tonya Crawford, run the program for the students to learn team building skills. They also learn how to work as an individual.
They all want themselves to be successful, but as I’ve noticed that these younger generations try to build each other up as well,” Dauel said.
Each student is loaned chamber checks, which is the equivalent of 50 dollars to purchase supplies they need to create their products. They get to choose how much they need to earn a profit.
“It’s not the end of the world if they are unable to pay the money back,” Dauel said. “We don’t make them pay it back, but that is the goal. We want to create responsible entrepreneurs, not just people who take loans and just pocket the money.”
Students come up with their ideas on the first day of class, but they are instructed to have a few ideas before starting the program.
Starting a business takes organization,” Dauel said. “You have to have create a business plan and be accountable. If something doesn’t go right, then it’s up to the entrepreneur to come up with a better solution.”
Dauel said there are a few different products being developed this week. One of the students is knitting towels that take approximately an hour and a half per towel.
A few other ideas available for purchase are earrings and hair clips made out of resin, a plunger pad, and different colored bath salts and scrubs. All of these ideas are made unique by each camper.
One change this year from previous years is that the camp is now extended from one week. Students used to start the class on Monday and have to have their finished product by Saturday for the sidewalk sale.
“We would hear stories from parents about their children being up until one in the morning in order to finish their product,” Dauel said.
Members of the organization didn’t want the students to stress to get their idea ready, and they said extending the program has improved the quality and experience for the students.
Dauel hopes the students can learn something new. He said most people probably don’t have an opportunity like this unless they have a family member who has been involved in business.
I hope they have a better understanding of what it is like to be a business owner,” Dauel said. “There is a lot of uncertainty, but great promise and opportunity can come from it. I hope they see what great opportunities exist if they are willing to work hard to create a product that people like.”
If campers want to keep learning, Dauel said they can be put in contact with local stores downtown where they can potentially submit a pitch to. A few local boutiques and businesses said they would be willing to sell some of the students’ products.