Taking the beginning steps to entrepreneurship

A few other ideas available for purchase are earrings and hair clips made out of resin, a plunger pad, and different colored bath salts and scrubs. All of these ideas are made unique by each camper.

One change this year from previous years is that the camp is now extended from one week. Students used to start the class on Monday and have to have their finished product by Saturday for the sidewalk sale.

“We would hear stories from parents about their children being up until one in the morning in order to finish their product,” Dauel said.

Members of the organization didn’t want the students to stress to get their idea ready, and they said extending the program has improved the quality and experience for the students.

Dauel hopes the students can learn something new. He said most people probably don’t have an opportunity like this unless they have a family member who has been involved in business.

I hope they have a better understanding of what it is like to be a business owner,” Dauel said. “There is a lot of uncertainty, but great promise and opportunity can come from it. I hope they see what great opportunities exist if they are willing to work hard to create a product that people like.”