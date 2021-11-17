Sutton man sentenced to prison for enticing young men into commercial sex

"This sentence shows that Nebraska will hold to account those who prey on the vulnerable, especially those exploited to satisfy a sexual appetite. These crimes happened in and around Sutton, Nebraska, population 1,503, which serves to reminds us all to be watchful, in our large and small communities, and to report incidents that appear to be criminal exploitation," said Attorney General Peterson. "I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies investigating this case and all others who helped in this successful prosecution."