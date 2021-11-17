Sutton man sentenced to prison for enticing young men into commercial sex

LINCOLN -- Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has announced that Linus Cloet, 60, of Sutton, was sentenced this week for pandering multiple victims, enticing them into commercial sex.
Clay County District Court Judge Stephen R. Illingworth sentenced Cloet to 10-12 years in prison. Earlier in September, Cloet pleaded no contest to the pandering charge, which included three victims, all young males in their late teens or early twenties.
"This sentence shows that Nebraska will hold to account those who prey on the vulnerable, especially those exploited to satisfy a sexual appetite. These crimes happened in and around Sutton, Nebraska, population 1,503, which serves to reminds us all to be watchful, in our large and small communities, and to report incidents that appear to be criminal exploitation," said Attorney General Peterson. "I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies investigating this case and all others who helped in this successful prosecution."
The investigation of this case involved many agencies, including the Sutton Police Department, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.