Sutton man sentenced for possessing meth in York

YORK – Dakota Russell, 24, of Sutton, has been sentenced to probation for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.

He was sentenced in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.

This case began earlier this year when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol. He said he saw a vehicle without a visible front license plate and he saw the motorist driving on the shoulder Highway 81 near the intersection with Nobes Road.

Russell was the driver.

A traffic stop was initiated and a field sobriety test was administered, which the deputy said Russell failed (in the affidavit filed with the court).

Carl Wid, a passenger in the vehicle, told deputies there was a pipe in the vehicle. And the deputy’s drug dog indicated to the presence of narcotics.

A probable cause search was conducted and deputies found a bag with methamphetamine. They said they also found a glass pipe used for ingesting methamphetamine.

It was also discovered that there was a full extradition warrant out of Kansas for Russell.

Russell was sentenced to three years of traditional probation for possession of methamphetamine and he was fined $500 for driving under the influence of drugs. His driver’s license was also revoked for 60 days.