Suspect in York homicide served time for second degree murder in Arizona

YORK – Bart Beutler, 47, the man accused of killing Stacie Beutler in York on Monday night, previously served prison time in Arizona for second degree murder and attempt to commit armed robbery.

According to an April 12, 2007 story in the White Mountain Independent in Arizona, Beutler was arrested after an officer recognized him from a wanted poster as he was being sought by the Phoenix Police Department for double homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

His criminal history, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, shows the following convictions and sentencing dates: endangerment in May of 2002; aggravated domestic violence in February of 2006; attempt to commit armed robbery in September of 2007; and second degree murder in May of 2010.

Arizona Corrections data shows he was released from prison in October of 2019.

At 9:47 p.m., Monday, York Police officers were dispatched to 84 South Platte Avenue in York on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Stacie Beutler, 46, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the officers were at the scene, they received information about Bart Beutler’s location and he was found at another house in York about 30 minutes after the shooting was initially reported. Beutler was taken into custody without incident, according to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

Beutler was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Formal charges have yet to be filed with the court, as of Wednesday morning. He remains in custody at the York County Jail.

The Beutlers’ relationship remains vague, as far as their marital status. Chief Tjaden acknowledged they were “romantically involved for a significant number of years and we know she willingly used his name. We have not confirmed a marriage or marriage license, so it may be a ‘common law’ situation. We do know they were together and she took his name.”

The matter remains under investigation.