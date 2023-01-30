Surveyor reports on history of East Fourth Street

YORK – York County Surveyor Rex Heiden reported to the York County Commissioners this past week that he may have found some history as to how the extension of East Fourth Street became a county road, even though its placement isn’t consistent with mile markers like other county roads are.

The commissioners have been looking at this strange road and there have been questions as to whether or not it really is a road owned by the county or some sort of a path that evolved into a road over time. They have been talking about it for a few months now, in order to make sure it is legally deeded and to decide if it should remain open or if more work should be done to move it to a correct location for long-term use by the public.

Heiden told the commissioners he saw information “in a road record book which talked about a road being opened and then going to Sixth Street. York was established in 1869 and records say this road opened in 1872. There is no evidence a road ever extended east off Sixth Street, the records are a little vague.

“Counties were also allowed to create roads where they found them to be necessary, back in the day, so I think this road was created to take you to the courthouse in York,” Heiden continued. “So it is very possible they opened this road on the half-mile line instead of on Sixth Street like it says.

“An aerial photo from 1938 shows the road is being used rather substantially at that time,” Heiden told the county board. “It looks like this road was created to run from the county line to the courthouse, so there is a possibility it really was created by the county.”

In other business this past week:

The York County Commissioners approved Harvey Keim’s annual appointment as county highway superintendent.

Keim reported that the bonded bridge project on Road 20 has started and there is access for travel by locals. He added that another project, on Road O by Sacks Lake will start around Feb. 6.

The commissioners approved claims for the month, with concerns expressed about large medical bills for prisoners in the county jail.

York/Seward County Emergency Manager Gary Peterson said he continues to work toward getting federal funds that will help pay for the creation of a storm shelter at the county’s aging services office along Division Avenue. There have been a number of hoops to jump through, due to federal regulations. There are also shelters such as this at other county-owned locations like the extension office.

Board members approved the following reappointments to the Four Corners Health Department Board of Directors: Jillian Fickenscher for a two-year term; Elizabeth Papineau for a one-year term; and Jim Ulrich for a three-year term. The other counties in the health district – Butler, Polk and Seward – will have to vote on the same.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier noted that the board members’ committee assignments would be made at the next regular meeting, as the board would be officially full at that point. The District 2 seat would be assigned on that date, as applicant interviews and the official appointment was scheduled for Jan. 30.

“I think everyone should do, as far as committee assignments, what they really are interested in and what they really want to do,” Obermier said, “not just assume the assignments their predecessors had. Everyone should do what they are interested in and what they can fulfill.” The committee assignments are coming later than normal as there are two new members of the county board – with one of them just now taking the oath of office.

Obermier said he met with representatives of both the district and county courts, as there will be some audio and visual updates made in the near future. He said the cost would be about $140,000, which would be covered by the state.

Obermier also addressed the reasoning behind closing the courthouse during the last major snow event. “The push to close the courthouse came at 6 a.m. that morning, because the downtown parking lots weren’t opened yet and there was nowhere for employees to park. So next time, I will just call the city and ask that the lots be opened earlier.”