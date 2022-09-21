Survey being conducted on childhood needs in York County

YORK COUNTY – In partnership with Communities for Kids, a Nebraska Children and Families Foundation initiative, the York Communities for Kids (C4K) team is hoping to obtain data with the mission to better understand the community’s current child care quality and capacity landscape.

The York C4K group would like the community’s assistance to identify local needs surrounding early child care and education programs. Anyone who lives, works and/or owns/operates a business in York County, without or without young children, is encouraged to fill out this survey.

According to York County Development Corporation officials (who are assisting with this effort), “once the survey results are analyzed, the data will be shared with our community to build partnerships in finding and addressing solutions to the needs identified in the survey responses.”

The survey starts by asking the respondent’s community of residence and their status regarding employment.

Respondents are asked if they feel there are enough high quality child care options in York County and how important child care is for the overall growth and development of York County.

They are also asked if they would support an early childhood center-based program in York County – through use, donations, volunteerism, promotion, etc. It is also asked which communities should have such a center.

Respondents are asked if they have children under 12 or are planning to, as well if they are currently looking for or using child care services.

If someone has children under 12 years old, they are asked about their needs, such as hours of day, amount of hours in a week. They are also asked if they are happy with their current arrangements.

If people have had difficulty finding child care, they are asked about the circumstances and what qualities in a child care provider they feel are most important.

There are also questions about preschool needs that are similar to the questions about childcare in general.

Then business owners and operators are asked about employee childcare needs and if those have caused issues for the company.

Businesses are asked if the lack of available child care has affected their ability to grow operations, as well as hire or retain employees.

Business leaders are also asked if they would consider partnering with other community organizations and/or businesses to support an effort to increase quality child care.

To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey/com/r/YorkCoChildCareSurvey

The survey takes only a few minutes to complete. The data will be used to determine what steps need to be taken to tackle this issue, as a child care deficiency in York County has already been identified.