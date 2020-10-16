Survey available to assess food access in community

YORK – A survey is currently being conducted in the York area to assess food access and availability.
This is being conducted by the York County Development Corporation and the York County Health Coalition.
YCDC Executive Director Lisa Hurley says, “We are doing this research as part of the Local Foods Local Places initiative and to provide statistics to non-=profit organizations for programming and grant applications.”
Hurley says the survey is for all adults who live in York County.
It takes about five to seven minutes to complete.
Hurley says this is an anonymous survey about how York County residents access their food. “We do not collect names, addresses, etc. You must be 18 years old or older to fill it out.”
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MK9CHTQ
The survey asks participants where they usually get their food – such as grocery stores here, grocery stores out of town, farmers markets, restaurants, Meals on Wheels, food pantries, gardens, community meals, etc.
They are also asked if they utilize a community garden now or would consider doing so in the future.
Participants are asked if they utilize farmers markets. And if they do, what they would like to see offered at local farmers markets that aren’t already made available.
They are also asked if they get any assistance to get food – if so, what types of assistance to they have access to. And if they don’t, why they don’t.
Participants are also asked the following questions: “In the past year, how often have you worried you would not have enough money to buy the food that you need?”
They are also asked what types of things get in the way of being able to get food, if there are issues, such as transportation problems, time, unexpected bills, if food costs too much, specific dietary needs.
Participants are asked to say where they get their information about resources they use to access food.
They are also asked if they personally know of people in York County who sometimes do not have enough food.
And finally, they are asking for ideas for ensuring everyone in York County has reliable access to food.
Again, it is stressed that no names or addresses are collected in this process, and the identity of a participant is never asked or known.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!