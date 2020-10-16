Survey available to assess food access in community

They are also asked if they get any assistance to get food – if so, what types of assistance to they have access to. And if they don’t, why they don’t.

Participants are also asked the following questions: “In the past year, how often have you worried you would not have enough money to buy the food that you need?”

They are also asked what types of things get in the way of being able to get food, if there are issues, such as transportation problems, time, unexpected bills, if food costs too much, specific dietary needs.

Participants are asked to say where they get their information about resources they use to access food.

They are also asked if they personally know of people in York County who sometimes do not have enough food.

And finally, they are asking for ideas for ensuring everyone in York County has reliable access to food.

Again, it is stressed that no names or addresses are collected in this process, and the identity of a participant is never asked or known.

