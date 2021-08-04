Supporting positivity in school through rewards

The school has a dupe dollar depo. On Wednesday, kids are able to exchange their money they earn with items from the store.

“Our staff will go to Walmart to purchase different things they know middle schoolers will buy,” Loosvelt said. “A lot of it is food, but they also have some crazy knick-knacks.”

There are five ways Loosvelt says they try to deal with bullying. The first rule is to ignore it, the second is to walk away. The third way is to talk friendly, and the fourth is to talk firmly. If all else fails, the fifth is to tell an adult.

“A lot of times, we want kids to try to solve their problems,” Loosvelt said. “It helps if they know they have a way they can deal with it. These situations help kids know they have control.”

Loosvelt said those situations will most likely not be the only time a negative event will come up in their life, and that he hopes it can teach some life skills.

“When we work with the PBIS people across the nation, they say it takes about five to seven years for these rules to be in place,” Loosvelt said. “We’re going to keep working on it to try to support positive behaviors.”