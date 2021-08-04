Supporting positivity in school through rewards

YORK -- York Middle School students started a program last year called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) to help encourage students to support positive behaviors across all grade levels.
“We want to focus on positive behaviors,” Kenny Loosvelt, York Middle School principal said. “We are still going to have bullying, challenging and other negative behaviors, but how we deal with them separates our building.”
Loosvelt has been at York Middle School for the past seven years. Prior to that he served as a high school science teacher for 12 years, and he was an elementary principal for two years.
“Our school is a typical middle school,” Loosvelt said. “Our kids are learning to be independent. I hope our culture is of acceptance, and I hope it feels okay for students to be who they are, grow and learn.”
Loosvelt said a few of his goals for the school are to provide a safe environment for students to receive education.
“My favorite things are the staff and the students,” Loosvelt said. “We have around 325 students. It’s big enough to have some opportunities that some districts can’t afford, but it’s small enough that you get to know every kid’s name.”
Loosvelt said that he loves the challenges that come with teaching middle school students.
“The growth and changes that they are going through are so incredible,” Loosvelt said. “We talk about embracing the crazy here. We embrace the crazy because middle school can be a crazy time.”
PBIS was introduced to the school last year during COVID. The elementary school uses a similar program called Behavior Intervention Support Team (BIST), but they weren’t the reason the middle school decided to implement their program.
The teachers and staff at the school got together as a team to discuss the school’s multi-tiered system of support regarding student behaviors.
“In our process, there are two factors,” Loosvelt said. “There is academic and social/emotional. One of the programs other schools have used is PBIS. Our staff is all on the same page with how we deal with behaviors. We went to trainings to help us figure out what we can do.”
The staff not only supports positive behaviors, but they also try to physically teach the kids good behaviors of how to walk in the hallway, or how to play on the playground.
“We will still have consequences and rules, but a lot of it begins with talking to students about why their negative behavior happened rather than focusing on the punishment,” Loosvelt said. “If you have those conversations, a lot of times, the negative behaviors can be minimized.”
The school has a dupe dollar depo. On Wednesday, kids are able to exchange their money they earn with items from the store.
“Our staff will go to Walmart to purchase different things they know middle schoolers will buy,” Loosvelt said. “A lot of it is food, but they also have some crazy knick-knacks.”
There are five ways Loosvelt says they try to deal with bullying. The first rule is to ignore it, the second is to walk away. The third way is to talk friendly, and the fourth is to talk firmly. If all else fails, the fifth is to tell an adult.
“A lot of times, we want kids to try to solve their problems,” Loosvelt said. “It helps if they know they have a way they can deal with it. These situations help kids know they have control.”
Loosvelt said those situations will most likely not be the only time a negative event will come up in their life, and that he hopes it can teach some life skills.
“When we work with the PBIS people across the nation, they say it takes about five to seven years for these rules to be in place,” Loosvelt said. “We’re going to keep working on it to try to support positive behaviors.”
Loosvelt said he hopes the program will expand over the upcoming years, and more students will be aware of what the rules are. One quote Loosvelt heard was from Todd Whitaker. “It’s people, not programs.”
The staff thinks this is a way they can improve their school over the years, and they want to work to continue its success.
“There are a lot of teachers out in the world who say they couldn’t handle middle school education,” Loosvelt said. “It takes a special person, but we love them. We try to make the best decisions for them. I consider myself a little quirky and crazy, too. It’s a good fit for me.”