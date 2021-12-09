Superintendent dispels rumors about middle school incident

YORK – York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew has provided information to the YNT that dispels rumors circulating around social media channels regarding a perceived incident this week at York Middle School.

He said the social media rumors were that an eighth grader brought a gun and ammunition to school – he said those rumors “are 100% completely false.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The superintendent said the situation involved a student who was reported to have made “concerning comments.”

He said Principal Kenny Loosvelt looked into the matter, then spoke with local police and the student’s parents.

Superintendent Bartholomew said the student was sent home with the parents and is no longer at the school.

And he repeated that no gun or ammunition was brought to the school; this situation involved some questionable comments and nothing more.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.