Summit Carbon Solutions says they have hit 50% of easements for pipeline (copy)

YORK COUNTY – Summit Carbon Solutions, the company proposing to build a pipeline carrying carbon dioxide from many Midwestern ethanol plants to a sequester site in North Dakota, has announced it has acquired 50% of the needed easement agreements for its project, in its entirety.

The Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants; therefore, the pipeline would run through York County, from the Green Plains site to Central City. The proposed line, in York County, would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Company representatives have said ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

Company officials said in a release this week, “Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to partner with landowners across the Midwest, Summit Carbon Solutions has reached another major milestone as it continues to advance its transformative carbon capture, transportation and storage project. By signing approximately 3,400 easement agreements totaling 1,030 miles across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota, the company has now secured agreements for more than half of the proposed pipeline route project wide.”

“Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers and strengthen the ag economy that is so critical to families and communities across the Midwest,” Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank said. “Securing easement agreements for more than 50% of the proposed route across our entire project footprint demonstrates the significant momentum behind our project and the growing recognition that carbon capture, transportation and storage projects will create jobs, improve environmental outcomes and generate new sources of revenue for local communities.”

This project will be the development of the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world.

Company officials said they have acquired 46% of the easements they need in Nebraska. They did not provide specifications as to how many easements they have acquired in York County – but they did note in this week’s announcement that they have acquired more than 60% of the needed easements in Dakota, Merrick and Stanton Counties.

To date, Summit Carbon Solutions has distributed more than $200 million in easement payments to landowners, officials said.

Last week, SCS told the York County Commissioners they had acquired 28% of the needed easements in York County, at that point. It could have grown since then, as the overall percentage for the project has gone up.

They also noted the easement payment offerings to landowners have increased in recent months.

SCS officials also told the county board certain extra steps will be taken in the construction of the pipeline here, to include four feet of cover instead of three, the installation of shut-off valves every 20 miles, 24-7 monitoring and using pipe that has a 10-inch diameter.

The target date for the construction of the pipeline continues to be August, 2023.

Both the company and the York County Commissioners agreed during last week’s meeting that discussions regarding haul route agreements will need to take place in the near future.