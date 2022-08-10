Summit Carbon Solutions continues work toward easements, acquisitions for pipeline

YORK – Summit Carbon Solutions continues work toward acquiring land easements for the construction of a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants (six being in Nebraska) to a storage site in North Dakota.

Rob Latimer and Ben Fuller, representing the company, met with the York County Commissioners this week, to provide an update on the project.

The Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants; therefore, the pipeline would run through York County, from the Green Plain site to Central City. The proposed line, in York County, would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are going to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

Latimer said the project would result in 318 miles of pipeline in Nebraska, with 18.69 miles of 4-inch pipe running through York County.

He said the total investment in York County would be just over $43 million, generating about $964,000 in new property taxes annually.

Latimer said the project has a tentative construction start date of August of 2023.

“Regarding land acquisition, in Nebraska we have 108 miles acquired,” Latimer said. “Work continues every day toward this. The survey work continues as well. The core of the project is to make ethanol plants economically secure. This is a not a huge pipeline (in diameter), it will go to North Dakota where the CO2 will be sequestered in rock formations forever. This will help ensure ethanol plants continue to be an integral and important part of our agricultural economy.”

“When you say ‘start date,’ do you have a starting point, as far as where the pipeline construction would start?” asked Commissioner Randy Obermier.

Fuller said there would be multiple construction crews going at the same time, in different locations.

“But you will be kept in the loop,” Latimer said.

“How many landowners have given you permission in York County?” asked Commissioner Jack Sikes.

“The mileage we’ve acquired so far, in York County, is 2.6 miles” (of the 18.69 needed), Latimer said. “We haven’t acquired it all yet.”

Sikes said he had issues with a map already being drawn with the indication of the pipeline path, “when the land hasn’t even been acquired yet. That makes people think this is the path.”

Latimer acknowledged it takes a lot of back and forth with landowners and route adjustments are made when needed. “This route will be tweaked a bit, as we go along.”

“I also have an issue if eminent domain is used for a private project,” Sikes said.

Latimer said eminent domain is “only used as a last resort and it should be something to be taken very seriously. That’s why we go the extra mile to acquire easements.”

“How do you come up with a route?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“Well, it will connect one plant to another and then we have to work with environmental constraints, and we take landowner feedback. It takes time to refine,” Latimer said. “It is complicated. Teams of hundreds of people are working on this.”

“There is a lot of area that is in public right-of-way, such as county road ditches,” Grotz said. “Why not try to run the pipeline route through those areas instead of on private land?”

Latimer said county board members and state officials “are often not keen about installing pipelines in public right-of-way areas because if they would need to expand a road, as an example, that would have to be dealt with.”

“Would you say it’s easier to go through private property than public right-of-way?” Grotz asked.

“Not necessarily,” Latimer responded.

“You say a start date of August, 2023, but if you don’t get all your easements you will get into litigation,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said to Latimer. “I just don’t see how you can make that date.”

“We have to have a start date and work toward that,” Latimer said.

Obermier noted that the board would be reviewing the county’s zoning and previously proposed haul route agreements, with the county’s new zoning administrator, Christopher Johnson. “We will be looking at this as a whole, for this project and for others.”

That previously proposed haul route agreement was also mentioned earlier in the meeting by a member of the audience. During the public forum part of the commissioners’ meeting, Shannon Graves of rural Bradshaw addressed the board, saying she was having flashbacks, “as this company is working from the TransCanada (the company who sought to create the Keystone XL pipeline) playbook. They’ve already been threatening eminent domain. And the person you are meeting with today (Latimer) worked for TransCanada. He has a lot of experience in misinformation and half-truths. Some of you remember me, my husband and friends as we tried to get protections from the Keystone XL pipeline project. With this project, there are only nine easements on record in York County and we have heard landowners have been denying surveys. We are asking you today to pull out the haul route agreement we paid for but you never adopted. And remember, this is about this project and the next project and the next project.”

Latimer addressed Graves comment about threats of eminent domain, which he denied, saying, “That is not a practice of Summit Carbon Solutions.”

Obermier reiterated that zoning issues will be considered for this project and others.