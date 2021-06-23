Summer library programs benefit youth

YORK-Kilgore Memorial Library serves as a place for the York community to rely on for reading material, summer activities, and programs for children.
This summer, there are various programs going on for the months of the remainder of June and early July. Some of the programs are below.
To stay up to date with information about upcoming events at the library, people can go their website.
Reading clubs:
The age groups for the summer reading clubs are broken down for toddlers, elementary, middle/high school, and adults. Each group has different activities within them for prizes.
Toddlers have an ability to complete a reading log to count for their “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” goal.
Elementary students can win a prize after they log 100 minutes of reading during the summer. For an additional challenge, they are put to the test to see if they can complete 400 minutes. If the participant achieves this goal, they can choose a free book to take home.
Middle and high school students can enter a drawing every time they log 100 minutes of reading. Two gift cards will be announced every week for local restaurants. Chances increase when more minutes are logged. The grand prize winner will be announced at the Dance Party on July 3.
Adults are participating in the SMACKDOWN competition with Seward this year again. Every book they read gives them a punch for their punch card. For every five punches, they can receive a treat at the library.
Every completed punch card is entered for the weekly count against Seward. The York library challenges the adults in York to bring the trophy back to Kilgore.
Book Buddies
Book Buddies is ending on June 29, but there is still time left for the program. The event includes reading, a story, fun songs and a craft. The event was designed for preschool age children, but other children are welcome to join.
Brown bag story time
Join Mrs. Baker for games and a story at the library until June 30. All the participants need to do is bring a sack lunch. The Friends of the Library will provide a drink for the children. This event was also designed for preschool students, but any age is welcomed.
Anything Goes
This new event for the library is going on until July 1, and it is held on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. Children start out on the lawn in front of the library for a game before going inside for a craft. There will also be experiments depending on the theme for the week. Last week’s theme was bees and butterflies, and this current week’s theme is about castle games. Mrs. Baker encourages any child interested to attend.
eSports Fun
Calling all middle and high school students! Join coach Tucker from York College for instructions on how to participate in eSports on Friday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
Dance party
On July 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Kilgore Memorial Library will host their second annual party with the Music Mogul. There will be music for kids to listen and dance along with. Refreshments will be provided.
The winners of various drawings will be announced. This includes winners from Gnome Around Town and the middle and high school reading program.