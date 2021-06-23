Summer library programs benefit youth

Adults are participating in the SMACKDOWN competition with Seward this year again. Every book they read gives them a punch for their punch card. For every five punches, they can receive a treat at the library.

Every completed punch card is entered for the weekly count against Seward. The York library challenges the adults in York to bring the trophy back to Kilgore.

Book Buddies

Book Buddies is ending on June 29, but there is still time left for the program. The event includes reading, a story, fun songs and a craft. The event was designed for preschool age children, but other children are welcome to join.

Brown bag story time

Join Mrs. Baker for games and a story at the library until June 30. All the participants need to do is bring a sack lunch. The Friends of the Library will provide a drink for the children. This event was also designed for preschool students, but any age is welcomed.

Anything Goes