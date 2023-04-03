Timothy Sullivan D.V.M. needed a new home for his companion animal clinic as he had lost the lease on the building he had occupied in Aurora for the last 25 years.

He looked in Aurora, York and the surrounding area and found his best option at 420 N. Lincoln Avenue here in York. Located right across the street from the Sun Theatre, this location was the home for Ron Schmeichel’s office for many, many years.

“It kind of came full circle as York was one of the two options I looked at back in 1998 when I went out on my own,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Born and raised in Clay Center, Dr. Sullivan graduated from Clay Center High School in 1982 and went on to the University of Nebraska earning his degree in 1986. He then attended veterinary school at Iowa State University, leaving there with a degree in 1990.

He worked for eight years at the Aurora Veterinary Clinic before striking out on his own in 1998 concentrating on smaller companion animals rather than larger production livestock.

“I knew I wanted to stay in the area,” said Dr. Sullivan. “I’ve always had a lot of clients from York and the surrounding area along with some further out including some from out of state.”

The Sullivan Companion Animal Clinic offers general and emergency services for companion pets, medicine and surgery.

“We also carry a complete line of Iams pet foods,” Dr. Sullivan added. “Stop in today to pick up your pet's favorite foods and have peace of mind you’re providing them with complete nutrition.”

Hours for the clinic are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and can be reached by calling 402-745-6498. For after-hours emergencies the number to call is 402-694-8504. Savannah Mickelson is the vet tech for the clinic and also serves as the office manager.

Dr. Sullivan and his wife Karen will continue to live in Aurora as she works in Grand Island as a counselor. The couple has raised three sons, Trevor who lives in Wayne, Jared of Aurora and Kyle who is finishing up his college years out at the UNL branch in Curtis.

“It’s been a good experience,” said Dr. Sullivan in talking about the move to York. “We’ve got the office pretty much the way we want it and after the first couple of weeks, we’ve seen a regular pace of patients coming in the door.”

Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market

Join many other shoppers on Saturday, April 22 for the Crossroads Junk & Vintage Market at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Vendors from across the region will fill the convention center with vintage and antique items, farmhouse décor, wood and metal, quality handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, clothing and more.

Doors open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with admission being $5 at the door (Children 12 and under are free). Don't worry about the weather, the entire show is indoors. Vendors interested in participating are asked to call 402.363.2675 or email info@holthusconventioncenter.com.

What the heck?

Well, that’s something we’ve never done before, driving through the tail end of a tornado.

Linda and I spent last week riding herd on a four and six year-old out in Ohio while their parents spent a few days sliding down a mountain in Colorado. It was a fun week with our “little” grands and the week went pretty smooth.

We headed home this past Friday and decided to come back by the northern route (I-80) rather than the southern route which comes back through Missouri. It was kind of a toss-up as far as the weather looked to be iffy in either direction.

We hit a little rain here and there and didn’t really hit anything bad until just west of Iowa City. We ran into some major rain/wind and then we started seeing stuff starting to fall from the sky. The interstate had a lot of debris on the road also.

The stuff included quite a few lengths of four-to-five foot lengths of tar paper along with leaves and branches. Since tornados rotate in a counter-clockwise direction in the northern hemisphere, I figure the stuff was being thrown out the back end of the tornado that had hit the small town of Coralville, Iowa and was headed north. Made for an interesting couple of minutes.

We made it to our hotel in Des Moines safely and found a great little bar and grill to get something to eat. It was Francie’s Bar & Grill and we recommend trying it if you ever get over that way to stop in. The first clue that it was going to be good was that the parking lot was packed.

Had to wait to get in and ended up sitting at the bar where Frankie and Cade took good care of us. (Told them I’d give them a shout out in this column) Those guys know how to tend bar and work. We love to find little neighborhood bars/cafes where the food is great and the staff is friendly.

Another note from this trip. I’ve said this before. (All state patrol members can stop reading here) I usually drive about 6-7 mph over the speed limit and the majority of the cars that pass me are driven by young ladies or little ole ladies with grey hair. What’s up with that? Yet they never seem to get pulled over.