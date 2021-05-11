Sue Ann Romohr receives Nebraska Tourism Award

YORK – In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, Nebraska Tourism recognized five outstanding frontline tourism employees from all across the state – and Sue Ann Romohr was one of them.

The Outstanding Frontline Employee Award recognizes individuals that go above and beyond while interacting with travelers and locals. “They strive to enhance visitors’ experiences and demonstrate high levels of customer service and pride in their destination. Nebraska tourism industry members were encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding frontline employees in their community,” explained officials with Nebraska Tourism.

“The Nebraska tourism industry relies on frontline employees since they’re the ones interacting with travelers while they are here,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “We are lucky to have so many dedicated frontline workers in Nebraska and I’m pleased to recognize some of them for their hard work in creating a positive experience for visitors.”