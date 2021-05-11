Sue Ann Romohr receives Nebraska Tourism Award

YORK – In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, Nebraska Tourism recognized five outstanding frontline tourism employees from all across the state – and Sue Ann Romohr was one of them.
The Outstanding Frontline Employee Award recognizes individuals that go above and beyond while interacting with travelers and locals. “They strive to enhance visitors’ experiences and demonstrate high levels of customer service and pride in their destination. Nebraska tourism industry members were encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding frontline employees in their community,” explained officials with Nebraska Tourism.
“The Nebraska tourism industry relies on frontline employees since they’re the ones interacting with travelers while they are here,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “We are lucky to have so many dedicated frontline workers in Nebraska and I’m pleased to recognize some of them for their hard work in creating a positive experience for visitors.”
The Nebraska Tourism officials said in an official release, “Romohr opened up Kirtsey’s Clothing and Gift Boutique five years ago with her husband and daughter in York. Even though Sue Ann and her husband have since sold their share of the boutique, she can still be found working many hours on the sales floor with customers. She will stay late, open early and even open the shop outside of business hours for groups visiting from out of town. Sue Ann is a member of the York Chamber Executive Board and serves as Ambassador Chair. She’s a great example of Shop Local and customer service for locals and tourists who frequent the York area.”