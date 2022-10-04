Stuhr named New Parks, Rec Professional of the Year

YORK -- York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr was awarded the 2022 New Professional Award by the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association.

According the NeRPA, Stuhr has received this award for her “professionalism, consistent outstanding job performance and passion for the field of Parks and Recreation.”

Stuhr graduated Wayne State College where she got her Bachelor’s of Science degree majoring in Sports Management and Business.

At the age of 15, Stuhr was already working for York Parks and Rec as a lifeguard. Stuhr said she applies the skills and knowledge she learned then to what she does now as the recreational coordinator for York Parks and Rec.

During her time at York Parks and Rec, Stuhr has increased youth participation in programming from 6,000 to almost 10,000. She said there is no secret to getting the youth involved, but she works daily in brainstorming ideas to grow the York Parks and Rec programs.

Stuhr said, “I love getting feedback from families about what they want or any voids need to be filled. We try to make things family friendly, and if something does work, we try it again and if it doesn’t we try something new.”

Stuhr has strengthened involvement numbers in the York Parks and Rec summer camps and Snowblazers program in the winter. Through these programs, the youth is provided a variety of unique opportunities to learn, be creative, be challenged and build friendships.

Stuhr’s newest, educational program is a swimming fitness class in partnership with York High School’s physical education program. Through the program, high school students have the opportunity to take an American Red Cross lifeguard class for elective credits.

“It’s beneficial to us because we get future life guards out of it, and it’s beneficial to them because they are getting P.E. or elective credits through the school,” said Stuhr.

She’s also created a partnership with York County 4-H this summer, which was a success.

“I think partnerships are great,” said Stuhr. “I think it helps broaden things that we are able to offer. We did a rocket summer camp with 4-H, and the kids loved that. I think it opens the doors and gets a lot more kids involved, especially 4-Hers.”

Stuhr’s plan is to keep moving forward and offer more opportunities for the kids and families of York County.

Stuhr said, “I thank all of our team here. We work cohesively together and it’s definitely not a thing I could do all by myself. We all work together so great. Sue, our city administrator is always a huge supporter of us. I think getting support from the top helps everything we do.”