Stuhr family applauded for 100 years of continuous farm ownership

YORK – The plaque Boyd and Elaine Stuhr of Bradshaw hold in the accompanying photo reads: Stuhr Family, Est. 1922.

The Stuhrs and other modern-era family members were on hand to receive the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award last week at the York County Fair. The presentation honored the Stuhrs for 100 years continuous ownership of 240 acres acquired by Henry Stuhr in 1922.

The awards are co-sponsored by The Aksarben Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau.

In 2022, 230 acres of that quarter remain under production growing corn and soybeans.

Henry’s son Gustav and wife Estella Stuhr, took over in 1952. Boyd, Elaine and Karen Stuhr Trump, Gustav’s grandson and granddaughter did likewise in1975.

A brief summary of the farm’s history tells how Heinrich R. Stuhr was born in Oldenburg, Germany, in the year 1850. He came with his young bride, Augusta, to York County in 1873 where they raised nine children.

A son, Heinrich (Henry) D. Stuhr, was born in 1975. He married Katherine Schlechte in 1900 and they also had nine children.

Henry established all of his children in farming and purchased land northwest of Bradshaw in 1922. Gustav, their fourth child, married Estella Bulgrin and this land became their farming operation. They were the parents of four children: LaMarr, Gaylord, Boyd and Karen.

In 1960, Boyd and Elaine (Sackschewsky) Stuhr returned to farm the original purchased land. They are parents to three children: Cynthia (Ron) Zluticky, Teresa (Charlie) Robbins and Boyd Jr. (Laurie) Stuhr. Boyd Jr., and Laurie’s son Austin Stuhr returned to the farm this spring and is the fifth generation farming the land purchased in 1922 by his great-great-grandfather.

Shown with their Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award honoring the Stuhrs for a century’s continuous ownership of their land are (from left): Teresa Robbins, Elaine Stuhr, Boyd Stuhr, Cindy Zluticky, Braelynn Newton and LaMarr Newton. Back (from left) Charlie Robbins, Austin Stuhr, Boyd Stuhr Jr., Ron Zluticky and Tyler Newton.

Stuhr family applauded for 100 years of continuous farm ownership

