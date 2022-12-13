 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students graduate from Central Community College

  • 0

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Kelsey M. Weakland of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; *William W. Yokel Jr. of Friend, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Tori G. Wacker of Polk, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Technology; *Kaylee M. McIlravy of York, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Libby A. Scott of Osceola, Associate of Science Degree; Bryan K. McIntosh of Aurora, Diploma in Business Administration; Bailey Magnussen of Aurora, Diploma in Media Arts; Kristina J. Smith of Geneva, Diploma in Business Administration; Anna M. Pedersen of Grafton, Diploma in Health Information Management Services; Heather M. Nunnenkamp of Henderson, Diploma in Early Childhood Education; Jason B. Wilcox of Henderson, Diploma in Information Technology and Systems; Trevor C. Boruch of Osceola, Diploma in Agricultural Sciences; Garrett L. Miller of Stromsburg, Diploma in Welding Technology.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lula's win certified: Bolsonaro supporters clash with police, set fires in Brasilia

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News