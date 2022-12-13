Students graduate from Central Community College

Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Kelsey M. Weakland of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; *William W. Yokel Jr. of Friend, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Tori G. Wacker of Polk, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business Technology; *Kaylee M. McIlravy of York, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Early Childhood Education; Libby A. Scott of Osceola, Associate of Science Degree; Bryan K. McIntosh of Aurora, Diploma in Business Administration; Bailey Magnussen of Aurora, Diploma in Media Arts; Kristina J. Smith of Geneva, Diploma in Business Administration; Anna M. Pedersen of Grafton, Diploma in Health Information Management Services; Heather M. Nunnenkamp of Henderson, Diploma in Early Childhood Education; Jason B. Wilcox of Henderson, Diploma in Information Technology and Systems; Trevor C. Boruch of Osceola, Diploma in Agricultural Sciences; Garrett L. Miller of Stromsburg, Diploma in Welding Technology.