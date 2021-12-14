Students graduate from Central Community College

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College recognized 336 graduate candidates on Dec. 10 at its first-ever all-college winter commencement ceremony in the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.

Chandra Anderson, a 2009 CCC graduate and chief nursing and quality officer at Cozad Community Health System, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony, which honored candidates from CCC’s Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses.

Thirty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Listed by the campus they attended, recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Columbus Campus - Lela A. Blackburn of Osceola, Associate of Applied Science Degree, early childhood education; Hannah C. Kohl of Shelby, Associate of Arts Degree; Elias Smith of Stromsburg, Associate of Arts Degree; Curtis E. Hasenkamp of Osceola, Associate of Science Degree.