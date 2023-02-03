YORK — Dozens of the sharpest students from seven local schools attended the York County Spelling Contest held at the Holthus Convention Center on Wednesday. There were a total of 70 students in attendance.

The grades were split in three separate grade divisions. Grades third and fourth were Division I. Grades fifth and sixth were Division II. Grades seventh and eighth were Division III. Division II was a competitive one as there were seven rounds and two spell-offs. Each round consisted of 10 words and words would get more difficult round after round.

As the words got harder, students were eliminated either one or a couple at a time until they had their spelling bee c-h-a-m-p-i-o-n. The first, second, third and fourth place spelling bee wizards were recognized and received certificates and medallions for their efforts. The champion received a certificate, medallion and a dictionary.

This year’s Division I champion was fourth grader Noah Kaiser from Emmanuel. Kaiser missed only six words. Kaiser was followed by York Elementary fourth grader Parker Niemann who placed second and missed 10 words.

The champion of Division II was fifth grader Hailey Uffelman from Emmanuel and she missed eight words. Sixth grader Braylyn Rystrom from York Middle School slid into second with 10 words missed.

The champion for Division III was eighth grader Tara Buzek. She impressively missed only four words. Brianna Gillespie, a seventh grader from Emmanuel, whizzed her way into second place with six words missed.