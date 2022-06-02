Student writes children's book during quarantine

YORK – Soon-to-be-freshman of York High School, Kali Wardyn of York, is an author in the making as she wrote and published a book by the age of 14.

Kali is the daughter of Brandon and Michelle Wardyn of York.

Kali started writing in the spring of 2020. Kali said she always enjoyed writing short stories in elementary school. While many kids her age enjoyed other sources of entertainment during the pandemic, Kali was in the works of writing her first book, “The Pride.”

“The Pride” is an action-packed, thrilling fiction book about four girls who travel to space and try to settle on an unfamiliar planet. The planet is already colonized; however the people who live there are threatened by dragon-like creatures. Can the girls save the planet and protect the people from the dragons? The reader has to find that out themselves.

Michelle said, “Anyone can read it. I read it and it was very entertaining. There are a few surprises in the end that you don’t expect.”

Kali said the best part about the book is that the characters are based on real people in her life. When she originally started, the characters were her and her friends from school. The artistic illustrator of the cover page was her friend Zoey Eckert.

Within two years, Kali wrote and published the 16 chapter novel. The aspiring young writer said writing is not for everyone. It takes a lot of dedication.

Kali said, “I would write a chunk and read through it. Then, I would write another chunk and read through that until I read the whole thing and published it.”

“The hardest part of writing it was that even though I would read through it over and over again, I would always end up missing something that needed to be fixed,” said Kali.

Writing the book was a rewarding experience for Kali. “My vocabulary has improved, I learned how to work on deadlines, and I learned how to publish using the Draft2Digital platform online,” said Kali.

Kali saw a significant improvement in her MAPS testing at school as well.

“My scores went up about ten points in the writing and reading categories,” said Kali.

Kali will continue to write as a side gig. She’s already starting on her next children’s sci-fi.

Kali said, “I had fun writing this first one. Being the author, you’re in control of the writing and you get to make things up as you go along.”

Michelle added, “The book was very descriptive. It took you on the journey with the girls and the dragons. I think it was a good outlet for her to create her own world, and it was good for her to get feedback from her friends who read it. It’s always different reading a book when you know who the author is.”

Kali would like to thank Ali Lovin for helping her get started on the book and Sally Baldridge for helping her with the publication.

“The Pride” can be found on Amazon and in the Apple Book Store. A paperback version can be purchased through Barnes and Noble in the teen science fiction category.