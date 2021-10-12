Student research project looks at water quality in Recharge Lake

Winkler’s and Eggar’s research also looked at nitrogen and potassium in the water samples. The nitrogen in their samples from Recharge Lake was not beyond the EPA recommended amount of 10 mg/L. There is not an EPA recommendation for potassium, which they found to be in the 11-14 mg/L range. Their research did not look at bacterial contamination in the water, only chemical. If they had the opportunity to expand the research, they would like to include groundwater samples from the area to see how nutrient pollution impacts ground and surface water differently. They would also like to expand the project to include testing for additional nutrient pollutants and testing throughout the year to see how weather and crop cycles impact water quality. At the moment, they are not planning to continue this study, however they are encouraging other York College students to pursue the research further.