Student of the Week: YHS Junior Morgan Driewer, a powerhouse in the classroom and on the track

YORK -- Student of the Week Morgan Driewer, a junior at York High School, believes students can overcome any obstacle by having faith and determination.

Driewer is the daughter of Kelly and Marissa Driewer of York.

Driewer is an active member of Future Christian Athletes, Young Women of Excellence, National Honors Society, Hope Squad and is a reporter for the York Future Farmers of America Chapter. She serves as a role model on her volleyball and track team too.

“I’ve had a lot of great experiences so far,” said Driewer. “As a chapter officer, I enjoy spreading the word about events and getting other people involved.”

Driewer’s favorite memories are helping out with the Harvest Moon fundraiser, tractor parade and Christmas party for FFA.

Being involved with many activities can be challenging, but that does not get in the way of Driewer’s mission to accomplish in the classroom. Out of the many leadership roles Driewer holds, being at the top of her class is one she is most proud of.

Driewer said, “I study whenever I can and focus in class. Also, time management is really important when having to manage all of my activities.”