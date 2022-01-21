Student of the Week: YHS Junior Morgan Driewer, a powerhouse in the classroom and on the track

YORK -- Student of the Week Morgan Driewer, a junior at York High School, believes students can overcome any obstacle by having faith and determination.
Driewer is the daughter of Kelly and Marissa Driewer of York.
Driewer is an active member of Future Christian Athletes, Young Women of Excellence, National Honors Society, Hope Squad and is a reporter for the York Future Farmers of America Chapter. She serves as a role model on her volleyball and track team too.
“I’ve had a lot of great experiences so far,” said Driewer. “As a chapter officer, I enjoy spreading the word about events and getting other people involved.”
Driewer’s favorite memories are helping out with the Harvest Moon fundraiser, tractor parade and Christmas party for FFA.
Being involved with many activities can be challenging, but that does not get in the way of Driewer’s mission to accomplish in the classroom. Out of the many leadership roles Driewer holds, being at the top of her class is one she is most proud of.
Driewer said, “I study whenever I can and focus in class. Also, time management is really important when having to manage all of my activities.”
Last year, Driewer faced a major obstacle that gave her a different perspective on life.
“I had knee surgery last year in April which affected my track season,” said Driewer. “I pretty much recovered over the summer. It was definitely an obstacle, but I learned how to persevere and work hard even when it got hard.”
Driewer is always pushing herself to be better today than she was yesterday. Her inspiration is her older sister, Melanie Driewer who was the Class B State Champion in the pole vault last year.
“My sister is super smart and always encouraging. She reminds me all the time to have faith and put faith over fear,” said Driewer.
Outside of school, Driewer can be found spending time with family and friends, planting flowers or babysitting. She said she always has her nose in the latest books like Made for this Moment written by Madison Prewett.
Alongside her favorite hobbies, Driewer is serving her community in many ways. She volunteers at many events at Emmanuel Lutheran Church including the Halloween Trunk or Treat.