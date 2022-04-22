Student of the Week: Nebraska Lutheran student wins young artist award

WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran junior Martin Albright had “note-able” success at the 2022 Nebraska Young Artist Awards. Recognized for his musical talent, Albright was selected as a winner of the Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Hixon Lied-College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The enthusiastic musician is the son of Brian and Kaiping Albright from Seward.

During his junior year of high school, Albright was involved in drama, quiz bowl, speech and band. As only a junior, Albright plays the violin in the Seward Municipal Band.

Albright said: “Playing music is a great way to use talents and abilities God has given us, and it’s a fantastic way to express yourself. In general, it’s a lot of fun.”

Albright is dedicated to sharing his love for music with community members both in Seward and Waco.

Instructor Cori Humann of Nebraska Lutheran said, “He contributes to the community, both at school and at large with his musical gifts, which include violin, piano, and trombone. He and a friend have wowed the crowds with their rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at basketball and football games.”

In speech, Albright’s hard work ethic resulted in him being named district champion in entertainment which qualified him for state. In addition to his individual accomplishments, Albright along with his classmates won the 2021 Educational Service Unit 6 Quiz Bowl tournament.

Aside from being a showstopper, Albright dedicates his time to church activities at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. He helps monitor the live stream and does lawn work over the summer. This summer, Albright will be joining his fellow church members on a mission trip to Akiachak, Alaska where they will be directing a week-long Bible camp for the youth in the village. He most looks forward to building relationships with those in Akiachak and helping children grow in their faith.

For hobbies, Albright enjoys exploring new challenges. He likes to participate in competitive Rubix cube competitions. Albright said he has at least 15 Rubix cubes at the home of all sizes. Albright said he has yet to go to an in-person Rubix Cube competition, but it is on his bucket list. Albright also enjoys playing Minecraft, traveling with family, and challenging his academic abilities.

Albright said: “I have a wider range of interests than most people. On the weekends, I might get up and play Minecraft, and then I might go to solve my Rubix cube or play the violin. By the end of the day, I am usually studying math or reading a commentary.”

Albright’s inspiration is mathematician Andrew Wiles known for proving Fermat’s Last Theorem. Albright said his favorite subject is math and he would like to pursue a dual major in math and physics when he attends college in the future.