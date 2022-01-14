Student of the Week: Nebraska Lutheran Sophomore sets flight to make a change

WACO -- Life is an adventure, according to sophomore Bailey Schwab of Nebraska Lutheran High School.
Schwab is the daughter of Nathan and Joni Schwab of Beatrice.
Prior to attending Nebraska Lutheran High School, Schwab went to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Plymouth from kindergarten to eighth grade.
With her faith being the foundation in all that she does, Schwab wanted to go to a high school that offered Christ-centered education and Nebraska Lutheran was the perfect fit for her.
Schwab said, “I really like the small school aspect, and at a small school like this, it’s easy to get involved and get to know others. You know you are loved here and everyone cares about one another so much.”
At Nebraska Lutheran, Schwab is involved in volleyball, basketball and track. She also does one act, concert choir and is president of her class. During the summer, she is on the softball field playing for the Plymouth Lady Trojans.
Whether she is on the field or on the stage, Schwab gives it all she’s got.
Every summer, she participates in Beatrice Community Players which produces live theatre. “Ever since I was little, I’ve loved to sing and act. I’ve always enjoyed putting on a show, being loud, and playing a different character,” said Schwab. Schwab said during the summer, she has rehearsals Monday through Friday from nine to noon and performs in at least five shows.
When she’s not putting on a performance, she is making a difference in the lives of others overseas. In November, she and her family went on their fourth mission trip to Kenya.
“This year, we built a couple of houses for some families who couldn’t afford their rent in Kenya. People think that these mission trips are all vacations, but they are not. This year, we had rough accommodations, and it was a lot of hard work, but we got through it. It’s just good to know you are helping people and spreading Christ’s love in those locations.”
Schwab said her role models are Christ, friends and family members.
Her peers describe Schwab as organized, helpful, kind, polite and an overachiever.
She’s always putting others first especially when it comes to taking care of her friends in the dorms at Nebraska Lutheran.
Schwab said, “I love to bake and cook. Whenever I go home on the weekends and I have time, I’ll bake something and bring it back to the dorms for the girls. It gives them something to look forward to.”
Schwab said she has made her most favorite memories by staying in the dorms.
“My roommates and I do a lot of fun things together. Every year, we have a Christmas party in my room. We also have a ‘quote wall’ where we write some of our favorite things people have said throughout the day.”
Other than having fun, Schwab has learned a lot of lifelong lessons while saying at the dorms. Time management and staying organized is what keeps Schwab on top of her schedule.
“Something I learned during my time here is how to be independent. You have to learn how to solve your own problems when being on your own. Your parents aren’t there to tell you what to do,” said Schwab.
Schwab is excited for the memories that have yet to be made. For now, she’ll enjoy the small moments of giving back to her community and the adventures sophomore year has to bring.