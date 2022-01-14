Student of the Week: Nebraska Lutheran Sophomore sets flight to make a change

When she’s not putting on a performance, she is making a difference in the lives of others overseas. In November, she and her family went on their fourth mission trip to Kenya.

“This year, we built a couple of houses for some families who couldn’t afford their rent in Kenya. People think that these mission trips are all vacations, but they are not. This year, we had rough accommodations, and it was a lot of hard work, but we got through it. It’s just good to know you are helping people and spreading Christ’s love in those locations.”

Schwab said her role models are Christ, friends and family members.

Her peers describe Schwab as organized, helpful, kind, polite and an overachiever.

She’s always putting others first especially when it comes to taking care of her friends in the dorms at Nebraska Lutheran.

Schwab said, “I love to bake and cook. Whenever I go home on the weekends and I have time, I’ll bake something and bring it back to the dorms for the girls. It gives them something to look forward to.”

Schwab said she has made her most favorite memories by staying in the dorms.