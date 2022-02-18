Student of the Week: McCool student seizes creative opportunities

GRAFTON -- While most students may dread writing papers for school, McCool Junction eighth-grader Sydney Huber embraces the opportunity to make people smile through her writing. She’s always hard at work with a pen in hand, thinking about the next short story she can write. Huber is the daughter of Tim and Renee Huber of Grafton. Huber actively participates on the junior high track, volleyball, and basketball teams at McCool Junction Public School. In addition to playing sports, she is in 4-H, band, choir, and is captain of the junior high quiz bowl team. Huber said, “Quiz bowl is my favorite activity because I like to compete against other schools with my team and gain knowledge about a variety of topics.”

Huber is a diligent student who is always shooting for excellence in the classroom. School counselor Teresa Kapperman said, “Sydney is intelligent and always has her homework done and turned in on time. She likes to learn and sets an example for students in academic achievement.” Students rarely have two favorite subjects, but Huber said she can’t decide between English and social studies as being her favorite subject. “The teachers make things fun and interesting in those classes. English comes easy because I love to write short stories,” said Huber.

Anyone who knows Huber knows writing is her passion. It is no surprise Huber took home first place in the 2021 Youth Creative Writing Contest organized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Inc. In 2017, Huber was ranked for being in the 96th state percentile rank by NESA English Language Art.

Besides entering writing competitions, Huber enjoys competing in drawing contests. Huber received honorable mention for her hot air balloon drawing in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

In her free time, Huber likes playing with her dog Oscar, baking, and spending time with family and friends. In school, Sydney is known for her kind, humble personality. Kapperman said, “Sydney is the nicest person I know. She is kind to everyone and always has a smile on her face. She can be counted on to brighten your day because she’s always finding the good in people. No matter what is going on, she finds a way to help people be their best.”