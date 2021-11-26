Student of the Week: McCool Junction High School Senior Jenna Fuehrer is wired for success

In high school, students have opportunities to test the waters of many sports, clubs, and the occasional part-time job. Senior Jenna Fuehrer of McCool Junction High School doesn’t just test the waters, but she dives right in. Fuehrer is the daughter of Jerrid and Jen Fuehrer of York. Fuehrer said her parents have encouraged her to be the best version of herself throughout her high school career. Fuehrer actively participates in FFA, FBLA, student council, choir, speech, one-act, volleyball, basketball, track, FCA, Hope Squad, cheer, and flags. Fuehrer said, “McCool is the place where you learn to get out of your comfort zone. Everyone is heavily involved with sports and activities, and we all have a family-like bond.”
Outside of school, Fuehrer is a member of Girl Scouts where she is one of their top sellers, selling over 1,900 boxes of cookies every year. She is also a competitive dancer at Kirby’s School of Dance.
To keep her activities in-line, Fuehrer keeps a planner in reach at all times. “By being involved with so many activities, I have learned how to compromise and manage my time. The fact that I can pull everything off is impressive.” Fuehrer’s motivation comes from wanting to put a smile on other people’s faces. In Girl Scouts, Fuehrer is working towards earning the Gold Award by working on a community service project of her choice.
Fuehrer’s bubbly and compassionate personality is what stands out in the school’s halls. School counselor Theresa Kapperman said, “Jenna is a sweetheart. She is well-respected amongst her peers. When she sees someone in need, she will gladly help them. She has done wonderful in all of her classes, and it’s no surprise that she is a finalist for the Coca-Cola scholars program.” Jenna was chosen as a finalist among 68,000 applicants because of her outstanding leadership, academic achievements, and dedication to her community.
Fuehrer said she is always looking for opportunities to be a leader for the younger generation. At school, she is the first grade teacher’s assistant and she is an officer for FFA and FBLA. At Kirby’s School of Dance, Fuehrer is a representative of her dance class and she is a teacher for pre-K dance classes. “It makes my day when I have little kids running up to me, calling me ‘Miss Fuehrer’. I want to be someone they can look up to.”
Her passion for helping kids is the reason why Fuehrer wants to become a pediatrician in the future. Fuehrer's role model is Leila Denmark who was America’s oldest practicing pediatrician and found the cure to whooping cough. Another person Fuehrer looks up to is her grandmother, Sandy Oxley who is a nurse.
As Fuehrer follows her role models' footsteps, Fuehrer is working three part-time jobs at JW’s, McDonald’s, and the Sun Theater in York. Fuehrer said, “I’ve learned a lot about working with others and never giving up if something doesn’t go your way.” On the weekends, Fuehrer works over 20 hours. “Sometimes I have to take a moment to step back and take a deep breath because of how busy things can get. I know eventually everything will work itself out,” said Fuehrer.
In her little free time, Fuehrer enjoys putting together puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She said she made a lot of fun high school memories including the ones she now sits back and laughs at. “There was one time in track when I was running the 100 meter dash hurdles and the second to last hurdle, I tripped over it, and fell flat on my face. I still got up and finished the race though. I later found out the race was recorded.”