Student of the Week: McCool Junction High School Senior Jenna Fuehrer is wired for success

Fuehrer said she is always looking for opportunities to be a leader for the younger generation. At school, she is the first grade teacher’s assistant and she is an officer for FFA and FBLA. At Kirby’s School of Dance, Fuehrer is a representative of her dance class and she is a teacher for pre-K dance classes. “It makes my day when I have little kids running up to me, calling me ‘Miss Fuehrer’. I want to be someone they can look up to.”

Her passion for helping kids is the reason why Fuehrer wants to become a pediatrician in the future. Fuehrer's role model is Leila Denmark who was America’s oldest practicing pediatrician and found the cure to whooping cough. Another person Fuehrer looks up to is her grandmother, Sandy Oxley who is a nurse.

As Fuehrer follows her role models' footsteps, Fuehrer is working three part-time jobs at JW’s, McDonald’s, and the Sun Theater in York. Fuehrer said, “I’ve learned a lot about working with others and never giving up if something doesn’t go your way.” On the weekends, Fuehrer works over 20 hours. “Sometimes I have to take a moment to step back and take a deep breath because of how busy things can get. I know eventually everything will work itself out,” said Fuehrer.