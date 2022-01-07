Student of the Week, Lane Urkoski leaves his mark at High Plains

CLARKS -- High Plains Senior Lane Urkoski is not afraid to set the bar for his fellow classmates and teammates.

Urkoski is the son of Kevin and Shelly Urkoski. He is a three-sport athlete with football, basketball and track.

On and off the field, Urkoski is a hustler. Urkoski is a National Honor Society member, president of student council and is president of class government.He earned his way to academic all-state for football, basketball and track his junior year of high school.

High Plains Principal Cameron Hudson said, “When I think of a potential candidate to be the student of the week, I think of someone who has leadership skills, never wavers in the classroom, and is dedicated not only to himself but to his school and his classmates. Lane is the HPC Student School Board Member this year and the main reason is that he is calm, cool and collected”

Urkoski’s favorite memories of high school include competing in the Nebraska FFA Agriscience Fair and winning the 2019 D1 Football State Championship with his teammates.

His peers would describe him as hardworking, faithful, funny when he needs to be, but serious most of the time. Most importantly, Urkoski is a good friend.

