Student of the Week, Lane Urkoski leaves his mark at High Plains

CLARKS -- High Plains Senior Lane Urkoski is not afraid to set the bar for his fellow classmates and teammates.
Urkoski is the son of Kevin and Shelly Urkoski. He is a three-sport athlete with football, basketball and track.
On and off the field, Urkoski is a hustler. Urkoski is a National Honor Society member, president of student council and is president of class government.He earned his way to academic all-state for football, basketball and track his junior year of high school.
High Plains Principal Cameron Hudson said, “When I think of a potential candidate to be the student of the week, I think of someone who has leadership skills, never wavers in the classroom, and is dedicated not only to himself but to his school and his classmates. Lane is the HPC Student School Board Member this year and the main reason is that he is calm, cool and collected”
Urkoski’s favorite memories of high school include competing in the Nebraska FFA Agriscience Fair and winning the 2019 D1 Football State Championship with his teammates.
His peers would describe him as hardworking, faithful, funny when he needs to be, but serious most of the time. Most importantly, Urkoski is a good friend.
Urkoski said, “A lot of players and classmates look up to me because I put in a lot of work into what I do. I put in an hour to two hours a day in the weight room because weights are a big part of athletics.”
Urkoski said his parents are his role models and the reason why he does everything he does. “They push me a lot. They made me into the person I am today. They always told me to work hard, do my best and be friendly to others.”
In his free time, Urkoski enjoys hunting and fishing. He also likes skiing in the slopes of Colorado.
Urkoski is undecided as to where he wants to attend college. Wherever he attends, he would like to continue playing football and pursue pre-medicine to become a doctor. Urkoski said he wants to do something that enables him to give back to everyone who has helped him.
High Plains Community Schools is home to Urkoski. He has enjoyed becoming close to his classmates, teammates, and his teachers.
“The teachers are cool and friendly around here. You don’t have just a teacher, you also have a friend you can go to,” said Urkoski
Urkoski has a few tips for students who want to succeed in the classroom.
Urkoski said, “Try to stay calm when it’s stressful. Stay focused in the classroom, but try not to stress yourselves out too much.”