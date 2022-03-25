Student of the Week: High Plains fourth grader sets the ton as basketball student manager

POLK -- High Plains fourth grader Stockton Helgoth was hard at work this winter as the student manager for the High Plains boys’ basketball team. Full of spirit, spunk and a whole lot of love for basketball, Stockton rarely missed a game or a practice.

Stockton is the son of Kent and Breanne Helgoth.

Stockton loves to play youth football and basketball. He also enjoys elementary track and field and playing golf with his family.

Stockton said he has learned a lot about leadership from being the middle child in his family. He has a younger brother named Nash and an older brother named Haden who have made a positive influence on him.

Stockton said, “I like to help my little brother get dressed in the mornings and play with him whenever my parents are cleaning the house or need help.”

Stockton’s favorite family activities are playing cards, shooting hoops and playing outside with his brothers. His favorite color is lime green because it reminds him of playing outside and John Deere tractors.

Between managing schoolwork, waking up for those early morning practices and making time to spend with family, Stockton always finds a way to refuel himself. Stockton’s to-go meal is steak covered in brown gravy. He likes to dip steak in barbeque sauce and ranch, too. According to Stockton, the more sauce the better.

In school, Stockton is always staying on top of his grades. His favorite subject is history and he dreams of becoming a history teacher someday so he can teach future students about the past. Stockton’s compassion and dedication towards assisting others are always noticed by his friends and classmates.

Stockton said, “I try to be a good friend. I think my friends see me as a helping hand and someone who can make them laugh.”

JT Hamm, High Plains boys’ basketball coach, said Stockton carries himself with high character. Even though Stockton carries quite the load as only a fourth grader, Stockton always has a positive attitude. Stockton is a kid who hustles and puts his heart into everything he does. He sets the tone for others to follow.

Hamm said: “Stockton has a contagious personality and he’ll brighten anyone’s day. As the student manager of our boys’ basketball team, he is always there to fill up water bottles, help get stuff ready for drills, load our equipment on the bus, and will even jump in and help demonstrate a drill or play defense for us. There’s nothing this kid can’t handle.”