Student of the Week: Heartland student, Mason Hiebner, prepares for his future in agriculture

HENDERSON -- It has been a busy week for the Heartland land judging team heading to next week’s National Land Judging Competition in Oklahoma City. Senior Mason Hiebner of Heartland High School is ready to get down to business and make most of this opportunity.

Hiebner is the son of Troy and Corianne Hiebner. He competes in golf, is the Sentinal Officer of the Heartland FFA Chapter and plays a critical role in Heartland’s student-run business, HCS Customs.

Serving as an FFA officer, Hiebnner has acquired lifelong skills that he will continue to use after school.

Hiebner said, “Something I’ve learned is speaking up and sharing ideas with the rest of the officers because all of our ideas are very important. Being able to bounce ideas off of each other and provide good feedback is very important skill to have.”

The administration recognizes Hiebner’s enthusiasm and encouragement towards students at Heartland.

Heartland Principal Tim Carr said, “Mason gets along with everybody. He’s a golfer, but he attends games for other kids and cheers them on from the student section, being a support in that way.”

On March 18, Hiebner represented HCS Customs at the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Conference.

Carr said, “He did a great job sharing what we do at Heartland as far as our school-run business.”

At HCS Customs, Hiebner is in charge of operating the laser engraver machine.

Hiebner said, “My main role is taking either a water bottle or any object that the customer wants to be engraved and putting the image they want into our software program. I laser it up and get that product back to the customer.”

Working for HCS Customs has given Hiebner and other Heartland students crafting and artistry experience. They’ve learned a lot about quality control and problem solving in a real work environment.

“For our music teacher, we did these bullet casings for his dad, and the problem we had was we couldn’t get the shells to stay in our rotary because the shells were so small,” said Hiebner. “Basically, what we had to do is go onto our 3-D printer to make a jig that could hold our bullet casings in our rotary.”

Carr and other faculty members can count on Hiebner’s work ethic in the classroom, on the golf course and at HCS Customs. Hiebner said his role model is his father.

“I admire his work ethic and I think that is something that is very important nowadays especially because I think we’ve lost focus of the meaning of work and doing things on our own,” said Hiebner.

Hiebner’s future plans are to help his dad on their family farm after he graduates high school and college.

“Working on the farm is by far my passion,” said Hiebner. “Right now it’s planting season and sometimes I take over for my dad in the evenings after school, that way he can just get a little break. I also like helping our disc driver do maintenance in the evenings.”

Carr adds that Hiebner’s work ethic exceeds expectations.

Carr said, “He’s a great student and hard worker. He talks about being a hard worker on the farm, but he’s a hard worker in the classroom too. He’s a great kid.”