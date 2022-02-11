Student of the Week: Hampton Student Launches His Own Slime Business

Fifth grader Chaz Boeder from Hampton Lutheran School is proof that one is never too young to start their own business. Boeder is the son of John and Maile Boeder of Aurora. In school, Boeder is known for his curious and adventurous personality. He’s always willing to try new things.

While on a summer trip to see his grandparents in Wisconsin, Boeder came up with the idea of starting his own slime business. “We stopped by a farmer’s market one day and there was a person selling slime,” said Boeder. “After doing some research and looking up non-toxic slime recipes, I wanted to start my own slime business.”

In Boeder’s first year of running his Chaz “B” Creatives business, Boeder put his slime up for sale at the Aurora Market on the Square and the Central City Farmers Market. He even made his own holiday themed slime for Christmas. “I thank my mom and dad who have supported me. They help me make slime and help me get the right supplies.”

Besides finding innovative ways of making slime, Boeder is working hard on his next project, making homemade playdough. Although, he said he still has a lot to learn about making playdough.