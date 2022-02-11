 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Student of the Week: Hampton Student Launches His Own Slime Business
Student of the Week: Hampton Student Launches His Own Slime Business

Boeder

Getting creative in art class is YNT Student of the Week Chaz Boeder from Hampton Lutheran School. “What I like most about going to school here is we get a lot of one-on-one time with teachers, we learn a lot, and we have fun,” said Boeder. 

 Photo provided by Hampton Lutheran School

Fifth grader Chaz Boeder from Hampton Lutheran School is proof that one is never too young to start their own business. Boeder is the son of John and Maile Boeder of Aurora. In school, Boeder is known for his curious and adventurous personality. He’s always willing to try new things.

While on a summer trip to see his grandparents in Wisconsin, Boeder came up with the idea of starting his own slime business. “We stopped by a farmer’s market one day and there was a person selling slime,” said Boeder. “After doing some research and looking up non-toxic slime recipes, I wanted to start my own slime business.”

In Boeder’s first year of running his Chaz “B” Creatives business, Boeder put his slime up for sale at the Aurora Market on the Square and the Central City Farmers Market. He even made his own holiday themed slime for Christmas. “I thank my mom and dad who have supported me. They help me make slime and help me get the right supplies.”

Besides finding innovative ways of making slime, Boeder is working hard on his next project, making homemade playdough. Although, he said he still has a lot to learn about making playdough.

Boeder is not just an young entrepreneur, but he is a role model for other students to look up to at Hampton Lutheran School. Boeder said during the spring of 2020, his mother would post Facebook live videos of him reading bedtime stories to whoever wanted to tune in. It was a positive way for Boeder to connect with his family members and friends during the pandemic.

In school, Boeder enjoys his reading, art, music, and P.E. classes. His favorite subject is math because he enjoys problem solving and working with numbers. Outside of the classroom, Boeder likes to go biking with his family, running, taking naps and smoking meat with family members.

Boeder’s dream job is to become a mechanical engineer because he wants to work on tractors and equipment. He said the one thing he is most proud of his family history of farming. For now though, Boeder is unleashing his imagination and following his passion of creating slime.

