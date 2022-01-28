Student of the Week: Exeter-Milligan Senior Wesley Ronne raises the bar

EXETER -- It’s not unusual for Exeter-Milligan student Wesley Ronne to receive a call from someone who needs help in his community. Everyone in the community of Exeter has this student on speed-dial.
Ronne is the son of Ryan Ronne and Michelle Little. He competes in quiz bowl and track and field but spends much of his spare time engaging and getting involved in the community. Ronne is involved in Christians in Action and is a youth group leader at the Exeter-Milligan Methodist Church. He’s a student anyone can count on to get the job done.
Exeter-Milligan Principal Laura Kroll said, “Wesley is the type of person who will volunteer to do the job no one else wants to do and not complain a bit while doing it.”
Whether it’s hanging up Christmas lights for others or volunteering to do yardwork, Ronne lives for making a positive change in the lives of others.
“I do enjoy being a part of this community,” said Ronne. “I don’t do an insane amount of activities in school, but I make up for it by volunteering in the community. People know if they need me, they can call me and I’ll be there.”
His willingness to engage in community service earned him an All-School Citizenship Award when he was only a freshman. In order to be nominated for the award, the student must have high participation in both the school and community. He said he is inspired by his grandmother who is kind and thoughtful, and always reminds him to do the right thing.
Kroll said, “You can teach reading, writing, and arithmetic in school, but one thing you cannot teach is genuineness. When you hear people speak of Wesley Ronne they almost always talk about his kindness, his pleasant demeanor and how genuine he is.”
When he has free time, Ronne enjoys working on cars and attending car shows. He loves to go on road trips and cruise in his 1977 Plymouth Gran Fury.
In the classroom, Ronne is a diligent student. As one who has made it on the honor roll all four years, Ronne enjoys his physics class and any class that gives him a challenge. After high school, Ronne wants to pursue a career in CAD crafting where he’ll be designing equipment for the medical field. He’s looking into getting a mechanical engineering degree at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
Ronne’s biggest advice for underclassmen is, “Always work in small increments. If you have a big assignment, work in small, digestible amounts because it’ll make your life go a lot smoother.”