Student of the Week: Exeter-Milligan Senior Wesley Ronne raises the bar

EXETER -- It’s not unusual for Exeter-Milligan student Wesley Ronne to receive a call from someone who needs help in his community. Everyone in the community of Exeter has this student on speed-dial.

Ronne is the son of Ryan Ronne and Michelle Little. He competes in quiz bowl and track and field but spends much of his spare time engaging and getting involved in the community. Ronne is involved in Christians in Action and is a youth group leader at the Exeter-Milligan Methodist Church. He’s a student anyone can count on to get the job done.

Exeter-Milligan Principal Laura Kroll said, “Wesley is the type of person who will volunteer to do the job no one else wants to do and not complain a bit while doing it.”

Whether it’s hanging up Christmas lights for others or volunteering to do yardwork, Ronne lives for making a positive change in the lives of others.

“I do enjoy being a part of this community,” said Ronne. “I don’t do an insane amount of activities in school, but I make up for it by volunteering in the community. People know if they need me, they can call me and I’ll be there.”