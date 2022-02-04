Student of the Week: Cross County first grader spreads kindness in the classroom

STROMSBURG -- Student of the Week Baylynn Nuttelman of Cross County Community Schools believes in the magic of kindness. Sharing a smile wherever she goes, Nuttelman is a friend to all.

Nuttelman is the daughter of Scott and Kristin Nuttelman.

She consistently brings joy to her classmates and friends.

Nuttelman was a runner-up in the National American Miss Nebraska pageant in 2021. Besides lighting up the stage with her captivating personality, Nuttleman enjoys getting a groove on at Tempo Performing Arts Studio in Aurora.

Nuttelman said she is a go-getter who practices every dance move until she gets it down pat. “I’m not shy about anything. I just keep going and going,” said Nuttelman.

Whenever Nuttelman is around her friends, she loves making them feel cared for.

She said her hero is her best friend Kyndal, a classmate of hers who is so friendly and kind. “Whenever my friends get down, I cheer them up,” said Nuttelman. “When I play soccer with my friends and someone gets hurt, I ask them if they need their leg chopped off to make it feel better. It makes them laugh.”