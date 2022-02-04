Student of the Week: Cross County first grader spreads kindness in the classroom

STROMSBURG -- Student of the Week Baylynn Nuttelman of Cross County Community Schools believes in the magic of kindness. Sharing a smile wherever she goes, Nuttelman is a friend to all.
Nuttelman is the daughter of Scott and Kristin Nuttelman.
She consistently brings joy to her classmates and friends.
Nuttelman was a runner-up in the National American Miss Nebraska pageant in 2021. Besides lighting up the stage with her captivating personality, Nuttleman enjoys getting a groove on at Tempo Performing Arts Studio in Aurora.
Nuttelman said she is a go-getter who practices every dance move until she gets it down pat. “I’m not shy about anything. I just keep going and going,” said Nuttelman.
Whenever Nuttelman is around her friends, she loves making them feel cared for.
She said her hero is her best friend Kyndal, a classmate of hers who is so friendly and kind. “Whenever my friends get down, I cheer them up,” said Nuttelman. “When I play soccer with my friends and someone gets hurt, I ask them if they need their leg chopped off to make it feel better. It makes them laugh.”
Nuttelman’s favorite subject is math. She especially likes game days when she can play with her classmates and solve problems. Along with math, Nuttelman likes to read. Her favorite book is “We Are in a Book” written by Mo Willems. The book is about the friendship of an elephant and a pig.
Even though she likes to work on her reading and math skills, Nuttelman would choose recess and lunch over any subject. Her favorite food is strawberries with plenty of sugar and whipped cream. She also enjoys snacking on Oreos, without milk.
At home, Nuttleman is a helping hand. Nuttelman said, “I mostly help my mom. I like to clean my room, dust, and help take care of my two-year-old brother Brickstin.”
She loves to play volleyball outside, and she likes the color blue because it reminds her of the sky and bluebirds.
Nuttelman said she cares deeply about animals and dreams of becoming a veterinarian someday. “I love animals because they are soft and cuddly. They take care of you so you only want to take care of them,” said Nuttelman.
First grade teacher Clare Stutzman said, “Baylynn impresses me each and every day with her interactions with fellow classmates. She is constantly complimenting, cheering on, and congratulating them when they are successful! Whenever she sees someone down, sad, or hurt, she is the first one to help lift them up both physically and mentally. I absolutely adore having her in class and love her work ethic.”