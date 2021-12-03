Student of the Week: Baylie Holthus finds courage in adversity

YORK -- As senior Baylie Holthus from York High School prepares for her future after high school, she reflects on her story of overcoming adversity.
She is the daughter of Bart and Amy Briggs of York and the late Kendell Holthus.
She proudly participates in softball, soccer, FFA, FCA, FBLA, Circle of Friends, Hope Squad, Women’s Bible Study, National Honor Society and Quiz Bowl. Additionally, she was nominated to be in Young Women of Excellence, SkillsUSA and student city council.
In the classroom, Bailey makes the grade as being valedictorian of the senior class and serves as vice-president of her senior class.
Bailey said, “It took a lot of time to reach where I am today as class valedictorian. It was my main goal coming into high school and I’m proud of the amount of studying and work I put into becoming that.”
Over her high school career, Bailey has completed over 100 community service hours between all of her activities.
York High School Principal Jason Heitz said, “Baylie is very involved with the school and community. She’s very high in character, and I’m always able to trust her in doing things I ask her to do. She’s part of our Strategic Planning Committee because she is such a great representative of the school and the student body.”
Baylie’s favorite community service project is wrapping gifts for cancer survivors because she wants to be an oncologist someday who works with cancer patients. Everyone who knows Baylie knows she doesn’t just serve with her hands, but she serves with her heart.
Baylie’s father passed away due to cancer when she was 10 years old, which motivates Baylie to make every day and every service hour count.
Baylie said, “Battling cancer is not easy. My father showed me hope when times got tough. During the worst possible circumstances, my father showed me you can get through anything. My father is not just my inspiration, but he is my hero.”
Along with her father, Baylie said she is inspired by her mother who taught her how to be courageous.
Baylie’s story gives her a reason to remember what is most important in life.
Baylie said, “Even though I am involved with many things, I still find time to focus on family, friends and my faith.”
Baylie enjoys traveling with family and friends. She said she was so grateful for the places she had gone like Italy where she enjoyed pasta dishes, pizza and gelato.
“I really like seeing different cultures and the beauty other countries have to offer,” said Baylie. When life gets busy, Baylie enjoys watching movies with her family, game nights, and the occasional nap to catch up on rest.