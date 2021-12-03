Student of the Week: Baylie Holthus finds courage in adversity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Baylie’s favorite community service project is wrapping gifts for cancer survivors because she wants to be an oncologist someday who works with cancer patients. Everyone who knows Baylie knows she doesn’t just serve with her hands, but she serves with her heart.

Baylie’s father passed away due to cancer when she was 10 years old, which motivates Baylie to make every day and every service hour count.

Baylie said, “Battling cancer is not easy. My father showed me hope when times got tough. During the worst possible circumstances, my father showed me you can get through anything. My father is not just my inspiration, but he is my hero.”

Along with her father, Baylie said she is inspired by her mother who taught her how to be courageous.

Baylie’s story gives her a reason to remember what is most important in life.

Baylie said, “Even though I am involved with many things, I still find time to focus on family, friends and my faith.”

Baylie enjoys traveling with family and friends. She said she was so grateful for the places she had gone like Italy where she enjoyed pasta dishes, pizza and gelato.