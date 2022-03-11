Student of the Week -- Nebraska Lutheran student gets an early start in go-kart racing

WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran sophomore Eli Vogt is always pushing himself to conquer new challenges in and outside of the classroom.

Vogt is the son of Joe and Karen Vogt of Raymore, Missouri.

At school, he competes on the football, basketball, and soccer teams. He sings in the school’s honor choir, is a quiz bowl member, and is the treasurer of the student council as only a sophomore.

Vogt’s proudest accomplishment so far is being a student council officer.

“There are only four officers so being one of them as just a sophomore goes to shows that I am respected and looked up to by the student body,” said Vogt.

Vogt’s efforts in leading the student body do not go unnoticed.

Nebraska Lutheran instructor Cori Humman said, “Eli is an amazing young man who knows when to stand up for what is right while remaining calm the entire time. His dedication to excellence is shown in all of his classes, and he is sure to look out for others when they need help.”

Outside of the halls of Nebraska Lutheran High School, Vogt assists in setting up events on campus, ushers at his church, and pitches in with cleaning at the school dorms.

“It was really hard when I first came here because my parents aren’t physically here,” said Vogt. “What really helped me was the family environment in the dorms. I obviously miss my parents sometimes, but it still feels like home because I have friends and people here who care about me and are there to help.”

During the summer, Vogt assists his mom's flooring company, Regents Flooring in Lenexa Kansas.

He competes in competitive go-kart racing as well. This thrill-seeker began racing at the age of 12.

Vogt said, “We have a lake house further down in Missouri and my parents' friend’s nephew was racing at a nearby track so we watched him, and I began liking it from the start. Over time, I became good friends with the nephew, and he still gives me advice on not just racing, but life advice too.”

Every weekend during the summer, Vogt competes in go-kart racing competitions.

Vogt would like to continue racing as he grows older, but only as a side hobby. His dream job is to play one of his favorite sports professionally someday.

For now, Vogt is enjoying what high school has to bring.

Vogt said, “I look forward mostly to playing a lot of sports, keeping my grades up, and serving God in all that I do.”