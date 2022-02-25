Student of the Week -- High Plains freshman delivers heartwarming gifts on Valentine's Day

POLK -- In celebration of Valentine’s Day and Random Acts of Kindness month, freshman Sammy Ertzner of High Plains Community School was busy passing out appreciation letters and roses to staff members and teachers of High Plains.

Ertzner aspires to inspire through her small acts of kindness in the school halls of High Plains.

She is the daughter of Brandy Tyler and Daniel Ertzner.

She is part of the one-act club and loves to partake in anything that involves art or writing.

Ertzner’s peers and family members describe Ertzner as optimistic, spunky, kind and protective of those she loves.

High Plain's educator Sue Wilgocki said, “Sammy is a peacemaker. This young lady is always pleasant, helpful, kind and compassionate. Last week, she made an impact on many of us teachers when she delivered roses for Valentine’s Day. What was even more meaningful was Sammy included a beautifully written note to each teacher telling us how much she appreciates us, the good qualities she sees in us and how we encourage her.”

Outside of school, Ertzner loves to spend time with friends and family, take care of her pets and paint abstract artwork.

Ertzner said, “I come from an artistically talented family. Some of my paintings have been featured at the Gallery Bar in Grand Island.”

Ertzner said her motivation is to do good in the world through her artwork. She dreams of becoming a psychologist someday.

“One thing I am most proud of is my ability to connect with people. I’m a very open person and I have a way of listening to and understanding others.”

Ertzner is not focused on what is to come, but she is focused on the here and now by being a great friend and student others can look up to.