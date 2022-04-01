Student of the Week -- Heartland Senior Leads Land Judging Team to Nationals

Senior Alex Goertzen of Heartland Community Schools is counting down the days until he will be traveling to Oklahoma City for the 2022 National Land and Range Judging Contest. Goertzen is the son of Justin and Tracy Goertzen of Henderson.

During his high school career, Goertzen has been actively involved in robotics, play production, choir, Future Farmers of America, and he is a leader on the boys’ golf team.

In all four years of high school, Goertzen has served as the FFA Junior Advisor Officer. His favorite memory was taking home second place individually at the 2020 Nebraska State Land Judging competition.

At the Nebraska State Land Judging competition, students are scored on how well they evaluate soil pits based on the depth of soil, permeability, surface textures, slope, the thickness of surface, and erosion of the soil caused by wind and water. Students are to also recommend any practices that should be applied to improve the quality of the soil.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Goertzen placed tenth individually in the 2021 Nebraska State Land Judging competition. As a team, Heartland placed third overall. Goertzen and his other team members will be heading to nationals in Oklahoma City from May 3-5, 2022.

Goertzen has been a leader in planning the practices and holding the land judging team accountable. “This is the first time our ag teacher will be taking a team to nationals so that is really cool,” said Goertzen. “As a team, we’ve mainly taught each other the skills we need to have to compete at the national level and set aside time to practice those skills.”

Goertzen said he is most inspired by his parents, Stephanie Miller who is the agricultural educator at Heartland, and Chad Buzek who is in charge of industrial technology. Goertzen said, “They’ve taught me not to be afraid of failing, you can always learn from failure and you can always do better the next time.”

Aside from dedicating his time to FFA, Goertzen is hard at work designing and creating products for the public at HCS Customs. HCS Customs is a student ran business at Heartland Community School. Funded by the Rural Education Grant, HCS Customs has been open for business since 2019. Students like Goertzen utilize computerized machinery to make a variety of products including signs, tumblers, plaques, and gift items. Goertzen plays a critical role in any metalwork that is needed to make these products. He is specifically responsible for running the plasma cutter.

Principal Tim Carr said, “He can do just about anything in the shop. He’s learned a lot about problem-solving. When cutting out metals, he’s had to learn where to close the loop on things. If you close the hoop in the wrong place when cutting out a metal, the whole design in the center is going to drop right out so there’s a lot of planning involved.”

Goertzen is known for his creative and artistic abilities, but he’s also known for his work ethic in the community of Henderson. When he is not at school, he is working on his family’s farm or is a helping hand on a hog farm operated by Bruce Thiessen from Henderson.

Carr said, “He works a lot. He’s in a drafting class and he’s in an ag project class. Every morning, he goes to work before coming to school. He does a lot.”

For hobbies outside of school and work, Goertzen enjoys riding his dirt bike and playing golf with his friends. After he graduates, he plans to attend Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie Wyoming. In the future, Goertzen sees himself coming back to work on his family’s farm in a few more years and someday hopes to start up his own mechanic shop.