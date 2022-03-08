Student of the Week -- Cross County student strives to make a positive change

STROMSBURG -- Nothing can dim the light of Cross County eighth-grader Nathaniel Avers. In fact, Avers spreads his light amongst other students at Cross County middle school with his charming personality, hilarious jokes, and a beaming smile that one can only notice from a mile away. Avers is the son of Nathan and Elycia Avers of Stromsburg.

Avers favorite subject in school is science. Avers said, “Science is exciting. I like to listen to Mr.Hackett and work on science projects.” He also has a knack for drawing. His favorite things to draw are pictures of Spongebob, as Spongebob is his favorite show to watch. According to Avers, life is about living in the moment and making others smile.

School librarian Kathy Lundstrom said, “Nathaniel always has a smile on his face and does a fantastic job at putting a smile on others’ faces. When he is around, he lights up a room.”

Whether it be delivering notes to the office, delivering books to the library, or running errands for staff members, anyone can count on Nathaniel as a helping hand.

High School senior Cory Hollinger has this to say about Avers sunny personality, “I look forward to seeing him every day. Almost every morning, my friends and I join Nathaniel in getting Skittles from my dad’s office. He’s just a happy kid, and it’s a goal to be as happy as he is.”

Avers peers describe him as loving, kind, and funny. He is like sunshine even on cloudy days. He loves to play outside every chance he can get. Avers enjoys swinging, going down slides, and playing on his iPod. Avers is someone who dreams big, and he hopes to run his own pizza place one day.