Student of the Week -- Cross County student spreads holiday cheer through toy drive

STROMSBURG -- Cross County freshman Lyndsey Bolton has been busy making a difference this holiday season.
Bolton is the daughter of Craig and Dawana Bolton.
In school, she is involved in one-act, FFA, FCCLA, Lively Livestock 4-H Club, band, and she serves as the volleyball student manager and class secretary.
Out of all the activities she takes part in, FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is Bolton’s favorite. In the past 3 1/2 years, she has been collaborating with Omaha’s Children’s Hospital to bring joy to children for an FCCLA service project. Other students in the club have followed her lead, and together they have made joy jars filled with jokes and quotes to bring hope to patients, put together fifteen tie blankets, and have made frozen casseroles for patients and their families.
Bolton said, “There’s always someone who needs help, and you never know what they are going through. If you see someone who needs help, and if you can help them, then you should.”
Within the past couple of months, Bolton along with other FCCLA members have sponsored a toy drive to donate toys to patients at Omaha Children’s Hospital. Additionally, they made raffle baskets to raise money. With the funds, they have bought close to $300 worth of toys.
“I’ve learned a lot about time management and problem-solving when it comes to getting information out to the community about the toy drive and raffle baskets. I’ve learned how to get things done,” said Bolton.
Cross County school counselor Aaron Neujahr said, “Her planning of the projects includes the same level of detail you'd expect from an adult service leader and her follow-through is incredible.”
Her dedication towards serving children comes from an experience Bolton overcame five years ago.
Bolton said, “I had a grand mal seizure in the fourth grade, and I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. When I was in the hospital there was this really nice lady who helped me with my diagnosis, and things didn’t seem as scary. Now, I want to do that for kids.”
Bolton dreams of becoming a child life specialist when she gets older.
Academically, she is at the top of her class. She’s on the honors list and she was recognized in the Big Red Stars program. Bolton’s favorite subject is Spanish, and she awaits the opportunity to take dual credit classes like psychology and sociology relating to her interests.
For now, Bolton is making the most of every moment of her freshman year. She loves showing cattle and attending shows around Nebraska with her family. She’s also excited to see where her FCCLA project will go in the next couple of years.