Student of the Week -- Cross County student spreads holiday cheer through toy drive

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve learned a lot about time management and problem-solving when it comes to getting information out to the community about the toy drive and raffle baskets. I’ve learned how to get things done,” said Bolton.

Cross County school counselor Aaron Neujahr said, “Her planning of the projects includes the same level of detail you'd expect from an adult service leader and her follow-through is incredible.”

Her dedication towards serving children comes from an experience Bolton overcame five years ago.

Bolton said, “I had a grand mal seizure in the fourth grade, and I was diagnosed with a brain tumor. When I was in the hospital there was this really nice lady who helped me with my diagnosis, and things didn’t seem as scary. Now, I want to do that for kids.”

Bolton dreams of becoming a child life specialist when she gets older.

Academically, she is at the top of her class. She’s on the honors list and she was recognized in the Big Red Stars program. Bolton’s favorite subject is Spanish, and she awaits the opportunity to take dual credit classes like psychology and sociology relating to her interests.