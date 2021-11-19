Student of the Week -- Ben Bartu, a student who walks to his own beat

“My grandfather is thoughtful, respectful, and is a gentleman. He’s the kind of man I want to be like someday. It’s funny because my classmates already call me the grandpa of the school.”

As a pastime, Bartu enjoys working on antique cars and school buses. He also likes to attend garage sales and auctions where he finds good deals like a $12 lawn mower he has been fixing up to use for next summer.

“What can I say? There’s a lot of good things you can find. I even attended Junk Jaunt for my birthday one year.”

On his way to sales and auctions, one can bet Bartu is bopping to his favorite polka music on repeat.

Bartu said, “I’ve always enjoyed listening to polka cassette tapes. I remember a friend in school handed me some CDs to listen to, and I asked him ‘What am I going to do with these? I only have a cassette recorder in my car.’”

With his fixer-upper personality and his love for cars, Bartu wants to be a diesel mechanic in the future. Right now, Bartu is living in the present and enjoying his last year as a senior.

Bartu’s advice to underclassmen is, “Don’t sweat the small stuff and don’t worry about what is to come. A lot of people my age overthink what they are going to do and who they are going to become. I know I’m never going to be the best at everything I do, I just have to be enough.”