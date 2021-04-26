Stromsburg's 2,000 tulips bloom for 21st season

YORK – Back in 1999, in preparation for the turn of the year 2000, Stromsburg residents planted 2,000 tulips in their town square to celebrate the turn of the century.
April, 2000, was the first time they bloomed.
Twenty-one years later, they are in full bloom again.
The downtown field of green with dots of yellow is a springtime treat for those who live and work and do business in Stromsburg – as well as for the motorists who drive by on Highway 81.
When the tulip project took place, 72 men, women and children – ranging in age from 6 to 70 years old (according to an article written in the year 2000 by this very same writer) donated over 90 hours planting bulbs at the base of about 55 trees.
Each tree was labeled with the name of the group or individual who planted there.
Then-mayor, Elaine Westring, told the York News-Times (21 years ago) that although each plot contained the same type of flower, each location was chosen by the individuals or groups who planted there, for various reasons.
“My granddaughters planted their tulips around a tree across the street from our store, so we can look outside and see them at any time,” Westring said in that 2000 interview. “Those working at the city office planted right across from the front door, so they would be able to enjoy them as well.”
Those who planted the tulips agreed it brought them more pleasure than work, with Westring’s granddaughters saying (in that same 2000 interview), “It wasn’t that much work to get them planted, it was actually fun. And now we can watch them grow and bloom – and Grandpa and Grandma can look out their store every day and think of us.”
The idea for 2,000 tulips grew out of a group of volunteers planting annual flowers among the perennials in the park. Then one volunteer decided to plant a few tulip bulbs and the idea expanded. Three people then donated 2,000 bulbs – and the rest is history which comes to life each and every spring.