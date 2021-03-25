Stromsburg woman gets probation in LSD possession case

YORK – A 19-year-old Stromsburg woman has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of LSD.

Carlie Sperling appeared before Judge James Stecker this week.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Sperling at the Recharge Lake property in the late night hours. The deputy said she could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search was conducted and during the search, deputies found rubberized containers with “Dabs/marijuana wax,” marijuana grinders and marijuana, two hard containers containing more Dabs/marijuana wax, foil wrappers containing purpose squares (LSD), a white chapstick container containing Dabs/marijuana wax, a pipe and some alcohol. The deputies said when Sperling was asked about the purple glass-like substance found wrapped in tin foil, Sperling said it was “acid.”

She was initially charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies. As part of a plea agreement, those counts were amended to two counts of attempt of a Class 4 felonies, which are Class 1 misdemeanors.

Sperling also pleaded no contest to minor in possession, first offense, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor.