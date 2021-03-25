Stromsburg woman gets probation in LSD possession case

YORK – A 19-year-old Stromsburg woman has been sentenced to probation in a case involving the possession of LSD.
Carlie Sperling appeared before Judge James Stecker this week.
According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Sperling at the Recharge Lake property in the late night hours. The deputy said she could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A probable cause search was conducted and during the search, deputies found rubberized containers with “Dabs/marijuana wax,” marijuana grinders and marijuana, two hard containers containing more Dabs/marijuana wax, foil wrappers containing purpose squares (LSD), a white chapstick container containing Dabs/marijuana wax, a pipe and some alcohol. The deputies said when Sperling was asked about the purple glass-like substance found wrapped in tin foil, Sperling said it was “acid.”
She was initially charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies. As part of a plea agreement, those counts were amended to two counts of attempt of a Class 4 felonies, which are Class 1 misdemeanors.
Sperling also pleaded no contest to minor in possession, first offense, which is a Class 3 misdemeanor.
“We have a joint recommendation for probation,” said York County Attorney John Lyons.
“I’ve definitely taken the time to think about what I was doing then, which wasn’t smart, and I’ve been going to treatment four days a week,” Sperling told Judge Stecker. “I think probation will help me better myself and my future.”
The judge noted she has no prior criminal record and said he would give her an opportunity on probation.
Sperling was sentenced to two years of traditional probation which includes three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which can be waived if she is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation.
“You hold the keys to the jail,” Judge Stecker told Sperling. “You determine if you are compliant with your probation.”