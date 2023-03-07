YORK – Sentencing was set this past week for Michael J. Uphoff, Jr., 43, of Stromsburg, for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. But the proceedings were continued after Uphoff filed a motion to withdraw his earlier no contest plea.

He initially pleaded no contest to the charge after charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, willful reckless driving and improper lighting were dismissed. Also as part of a plea agreement, Uphoff’s charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest was lowered from a felony down to a misdemeanor. Now, however, Uphoff wants to take back that plea which will be considered by the court.

This case began in the middle of the night when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in Gresham. The deputy says in court documents that he saw a pickup leave a suspected drug house and while watching it drive away, he noted it had no working taillights.

When the deputy made a U-turn to follow, Uphoff sped away at a “high rate of speed.” The deputy attempted to initiate a stop, but Uphoff “continued to flee on Road 24 where the speed limit is 50 mph.” The deputy said Uphoff was driving at speeds between 85 and 95 mph and at one point, Uphoff reached 100 mph.

The Uphoff vehicle came to a stop on Little Salt Road, in Seward County. The deputy identified the driver as Uphoff, Jr., and gave verbal commands to exit the vehicle and lie down on the ground, according to court documents.

The deputy said Uphoff told him he “did not flee and he stopped because he ran out of gas.”

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a Ruger Model 10/22 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a 25-round magazine sitting on the driver’s seat next to the center console. The deputy cleared the rifle, which had one live round in the chamber and 18 additional rounds inside the 25-round magazine.