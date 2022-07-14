Stromsburg man sentenced for meth possession

YORK – Jory A. Johnson, 37, of Stromsburg, was sentenced this week in a case where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court while out of jail on bond.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular patrol when he stopped a van with a defective tail light.

Johnson was the driver.

Court documents indicate Johnson told the officer he didn’t have his driver’s license with him because of an alleged issue with his mailing address. But it was later found that his driver’s license had expired.

While the officer was writing a citation, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department arrived and his service dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found methamphetamine. They also found marijuana on Johnson’s person.

He was charged with a Class 4 felony and made bond.

However, he failed to show up for court hearings so he was charged with another Class 4 felony.

Earlier, due to a plea agreement, Johnson pleaded no contest to the drug violation and the failure to appear felony was dismissed.

Johnson was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, along with 12 months of post-release supervision.

This week, he was sentenced to a term of three years of traditional probation with two 30-day stints and one 28-day stint in jail, in the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.